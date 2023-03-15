Alejandro Garnacho is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Manchester United's match against Southampton last weekend.

The Argentine fell to ground in pain late in the second half following a heavy challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters.

He tried to continue but had to be replaced.

The youngster was later seen leaving Old Trafford in a protective boot and on crutches.

Erik ten Hag has now confirmed that the winger's injury is 'serious' and he'll be out for a number of weeks.

He said, per the Metro: "I can’t say exactly [when he will be back]. It will take weeks, it is a serious injury.

"He will be back before the end of the season. We need to get him back as soon as possible and we hope he is ready.

"It is difficult to make a diagnosis quickly. I saw him limping and that is why I took him off."

Erik ten Hag uses Arsenal as an example when complaining about Man Utd's injury woes

Garnacho joins the likes of Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek on the treatment table.

Ten Hag spoke to the media on Wednesday evening and he couldn't resist complaining about United's injury woes and suspensions this season.

He even mentioned Arsenal and suggested they have been fortunate with their lack of injuries this campaign.

Ten Hag said: “When you see all season we have had some setbacks, every time we've dealt with it.

“It's about the players who are available and every time there's a team on the pitch who deals with it.

“In just one game we had the squad available totally and I was able to pick my team, from a tactical approach, perfectly - that was against Manchester City at home this season.

“Every other time it's been one player suspended, injured, or unavailable through illness.

“We have to deal with it well but, of course you hope like Arsenal, they almost have all the time their squad is totally available.”

Arsenal have had a few injury problems as well this season.

Gabriel Jesus was out of action for a few months after suffering an injury with Brazil at the World Cup, While Emile Smith Rowe, Olesksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey have all spent time on the sidelines.