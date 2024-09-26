Erik ten Hag, in a quest to get his misfiring side back on track, will need to be prepared to make a host of changes to his Manchester United starting line-up ahead of their all-crucial Premier League encounter with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday.

Their 1-1 draw with FC Twente in their Europa League curtain raiser was the perfect indication that, despite a fruitful summer of spending, his players are still not gelling in the way that many of the Old Trafford faithful expected this early on in the 2024/25 campaign.

Currently residing in fifth place after two wins from a quintet of league outings, the ex-Ajax custodian and his entourage are in need of a decent result, combined with an inspiring performance, to ensure they don't enter a state of purgatory. With four changes made, here is the XI that should start against Postecoglou's men.

Man Utd vs Tottenham - Last Five Meetings Date Score Competition 14/01/24 Man Utd 2-2 Tottenham Premier League 19/08/23 Tottenham 0-2 Man Utd Premier League 27/04/23 Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd Premier League 19/10/22 Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Premier League 12/03/22 Man Utd 3-2 Tottenham Premier League

Goalkeeper and Defence

Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot

Altay Bayindir, since his arrival at Old Trafford, has played just twice – once in the League Cup and once in the FA Cup – and will not be dislodging Andre Onana any time soon, especially in the Premier League where a top four spot is up for grabs.

Of the back four that started the game against FC Twente on Wednesday, just one change should be made: Matthijs de Ligt for Harry Maguire, all while the trio of Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot are viewed as regulars for the foreseeable future.

Ex-AC Milan ace Dalot, who has become accustomed to playing on his less favoured side of left-back, keeps his spot given how influential – both defensively and offensively – he has become to proceedings at their stomping ground, Old Trafford.

Especially with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still injured, there is little competition for the Portuguese’s spot and his inability to shift infield and add a layer of steel to his side’s engine room is imperative.

His partner in crime on the right, Mazraoui, has continued to impress since signing from Bayern Munich in the summer – and his blend of intelligence and technical ability complements Amad and Kobbie Mainoo in a right-hand side triangle to a tee.

After a full break midweek, summer addition De Ligt should be a direct replacement for Maguire, who has proven that he is a solid rotation option when either one of Ten Hag's primary centre-back partnership are unavailable or in need of being rested.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee

Kobbie Mainoo enjoyed a decent, 11-minute cameo when replacing Christian Eriksen in the latter stages of their European affair – one that ended 1-1 after a poor second half. And there’s no doubt that the Englishman, after a well-earned rest, should be poised to start against Spurs.

Middelfart-born Eriksen, 32, may have notched the Red Devils’ only goal against Joseph Oosting’s side – and what a strike it was! – but his lacklustre approach facilitated the visitor’s equaliser. Marry that up with his age, and he’s due a rest – in comes Mainoo.

Manuel Ugarte keeps his spot at the base of midfield and will act as the perfect foil for the aforementioned Mainoo, one of the best English youngsters in world football, thanks to his defensive-minded approach, which will allow the rest of the midfield to flourish further forward.

The most interesting alteration that Ten Hag could opt for is dropping skipper Bruno Fernandes after a string of below-par performances in the No.10 spot. In his place should be Joshua Zirkzee, who has impressed thus far with his Velcro-like touch in the centre forward berth.

His output – or evidenced lack thereof - in the Red Devils’ final third, however, means that he is not a natural-born talisman. As a result, his talents are best suited to dropping deeper and linking up with those around him - and his freedom to do so will only be heightened in the role behind the striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won just one of their last nine games in Europe. Their record: five defeats, three draws and one win.

Attack

Amad, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford