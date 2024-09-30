Key Takeaways Manchester United continue to struggle in the Premier League and Erik ten Hag is under pressure ahead of their Europa League trip to Porto.

Ten Hag should stick with same defence, but needs to change things up in midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to bring attacking prowess, while Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho can provide a threat from out wide.

Things aren't looking good at Manchester United right now. From eight matches across all competitions, with the jury still out on the precarious management situation - which was briefly addressed over the summer with Erik ten Hag's contract extension following an unexpected FA Cup victory over their City rivals - the Red Devils have only managed to secure three victories.

Currently sitting 12th in the Premier League, their 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday only deepened the uncertainty surrounding the club. The situation then worsened with Bruno Fernandes' suspension for a reckless challenge on James Maddison, while injuries to Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo further compounded their woes.

As it stands, the current United manager is expected to keep his position for now, but the next two games bring a sense of urgency to the situation. The Red Devils' upcoming away match against Porto in the Europa League is crucial, and if the Dutchman hopes to save his job once more, his starting lineup will be vital to his recovery effort.

Goalkeeper & Defence

No changes to the backline for Porto match

One of United’s major problems last season was in defence. With Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw sidelined for extended periods, frequent changes became the norm, resulting in the team conceding their highest number of goals in the Premier League era. Nevertheless, this is one critical area that Ten Hag has effectively addressed at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

In their first six league matches, they have already secured three clean sheets, totalling four in eight across all competitions. As Andre Onana regains his confidence in goal, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt have proven to be astute signings for the club after leaving Bayern Munich this summer. The latter has quickly developed a strong partnership with Martinez at the centre of defence, and maintaining consistency at the back could be vital for this season's success. Diogo Dalot, despite being criticised for his performance against Tottenham, should also keep his place with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia not available to start.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Last season, Erik ten Hag fielded 14 different centre-back pairings in the Premier League alone.

Midfield

Manuel Ugarte to partner Casemiro

Manuel Ugarte rounds out a trio of highly regarded summer signings expected to feature in United's important midweek match against Porto. Joining from PSG, the defensive midfielder has not yet made his mark in England, but as he was identified as a 'top priority' in this season's recruitment strategy, there is genuine optimism that he can thrive with the Red Devils.

It's a very defensive-minded midfield blueprint for Ten Hag, as he is joined by Casemiro in a double pivot. The £350,00-per-week star's inclusion is partly down to Mount and Mainoo's fitness concerns, but also with the emphasis being placed on ensuring United don't draw more unwanted attention to the weekend's defensive woes, as Tottenham cruised through the middle of the park with relative ease.

Despite being suspended in domestic competitions after his red card over the weekend, Bruno Fernandes is anticipated to retain his spot in the team. Over the past two seasons, no player has generated more clear-cut chances than the club’s Portuguese captain, and in a side struggling for creativity, he could be the ideal solution.

Attack

Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line

It’s unlikely that many, if any, United fans would oppose Rasmus Hojlund making his first start of the season in midweek. The 21-year-old forward has been out for the opening weeks of the new campaign due to a hamstring injury sustained during United's pre-season loss to Arsenal in July. However, his absence is evidently felt, as the Danish international was his team's top scorer last season, netting 16 goals in his debut campaign.

Joshua Zirkzee, who initially presented himself as a muse for chances in the early stages of the season, has struggled in the last three fixtures where United have been unable to secure a win, making a rest seem essential. Instead of him, Hojlund should be joined by two players who have consistently made an impact whenever they've had the ball, despite having fewer opportunities in the past compared to the likes of Marcus Rashford.

Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are young livewires who embody everything that is said on the tin about fast, traditional wingers. When they get on the ball, they look to take on their man and use their desire for high attacking output to their advantage. While the likes of Rashford and Antony try to overcomplicate things, going back to the true essence of what made wingers great in the first place could suit United no end.