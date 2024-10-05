Key Takeaways Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United is on the line after a string of poor performances.

Changes are needed in defence for United's upcoming match against Aston Villa, and Harry Maguire should replace Matthijs de Ligt.

Marcus Rashford must start and deliver a strong performance against Aston Villa to save Ten Hag from potentially being sacked.

It is hard to argue that Sunday's clash with Aston Villa could be make or break for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, as defeat would surely leave him on the precipice of being sacked. The Dutchman has led the Red Devils to just three wins this season, one of which came against lower league opposition in the EFL Cup.

The latest setback saw his side go 2-0 up inside twenty minutes against Porto on Thursday night, only for Harry Maguire to score a 90th minute equaliser to rescue a point in a 3-3 draw. While the 51-year-old has insisted that time is on his side and that the football club as a whole is moving in the right direction, it looks from the outside that this could be the former Ajax boss' final chance to save his job.

With the club's hierarchy concerned about performances, the pressure is on Ten Hag to produce the perfect XI against a Villa team coming off the back of a famous European night themselves against Bayern Munich. With some big calls being made, particularly in defence, this is who should start in what could be their manager's swansong.

Manchester United Predicted XI vs Aston Villa Position Player GK Andre Onana DEF Diogo Dalot DEF Harry Maguire DEF Lisandro Martinez DEF Noussair Mazraoui MID Manuel Ugarte MID Kobbie Mainoo MID Bruno Fernandes ATT Alejandro Garnacho ATT Rasmus Hojlund ATT Marcus Rashford

Goalkeeper and Defence

Harry Maguire to replace Matthijs de Ligt

Andre Onana's place in goal is a certainty. And to the Cameroonian's credit, he thoroughly deserves it. United fans are finally seeing the best of the former Inter Milan man, but it's those in front of him that have let him down.

The first big change comes at right-back. Noussair Mazraoui has arguably been Ten Hag's most impressive signing this season at right-back. His addition has only caused one problem. Diogo Dalot at left-back. The Portugal international was one of the more consistent performers last term, but on the left he has been a shell of his former self. To be frank, he's been rather abysmal. Given that his Moroccan teammate can also play on the opposite flank, it may be an idea to swap the two around to get the best from Dalot.

Matthijs de Ligt also needs to be pulled from the firing line. The £195,000-per-week defender was poor both against Porto and against Tottenham a few days before. Maguire's heroics at the Estadio do Dragao should be rewarded, with Lisandro Martinez also lucky to keep his place after doing himself no favours in recent weeks.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo to play - if he's fit

It was also not a great first Premier League outing for Manuel Ugarte against Tottenham, with the Uruguayan seemingly being caught off guard by the pace of the game. However, it is clear United need someone to break up the play in the middle of the park, and it's not going to be Casemiro against a mobile Villa midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo has arguably been more off the pace than Christian Eriksen this season, but again, his physical attributes lead to him being the obvious choice to start over the Dane. There are some concerns that he won't be fit after he came off against Spurs with an injury, but he has returned to training since. If there is a chance he can play, you can bet he will.

Then there's Bruno Fernandes. Two red cards in two games sort of sums up his season. But, he's the captain. It would be silly to suggest he shouldn't play, because he will. And when he's on form, he's clearly Ten Hag's best player. He will just be praying that it is that Fernandes he sees come 2pm, and not the one he has been graced with thus far this term.

Attack

Marcus Rashford has to start after midweek substitution

When Marcus Rashford came off against Porto after lighting up the game during the first half, it puzzled many. Then Ten Hag came out and explained his decision, which only made it all the more baffling. Thursday night saw Rashford at his dazzling best. Fearless running, good decision-making and a direct threat to goal. He has to replicate this weekend for his boyhood club to stand a chance.

Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, should take the place of Amad Diallo on the right, as the Argentine has been United's most consistent threat all season. Although he has been wasteful in front of goal, it doesn't change the fact he is at least creating chances. Down the middle, Rasmus Hojlund will expect to be handed his second consecutive start after scoring - and then upsetting fans with his celebration - in midweek.