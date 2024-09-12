Key Takeaways Manchester United have endured a tough start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, while Matthijs de Ligt had a difficult international break.

It has been a turbulent start to the Premier League season for Manchester United. An unconvincing opening day victory over Fulham was coupled with two disappointing defeats at the hands of Brighton and Liverpool to leave the Red Devils 14th after three games.

It is early days, as Erik ten Hag will be quick to tell anyone who listens. However, many of the main issues that compounded United's struggles last season persist and need to be addressed quickly. Five names were brought in to sort this out, and thus far the results have been a mixed bag.

Noussair Mazraoui has looked like a valuable addition at full-back. Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte are yet to set foot on the Old Trafford pitch but have promise. Joshua Zirkzee scored on his United debut against Fulham, and continued to pick up his form while on international duty with the Netherlands. His compatriot Matthijs de Ligt, on the other hand, will wish he had never taken part.

De Ligt started against both Bosnia and Germany in the Nations League this past week. However, he was criticised for his displays and was even substituted at half-time against the Germans. This has led to some calling his performance 'unacceptable' and suggesting his international career could be finished. With the defender's career arguably at a make-or-break stage, it is vital that Ten Hag shows his faith in the player he once described as one of the best in European football.

De Ligt a Tremendous Passer

Despite high profile error, the Dutchman has proven his ability on the ball

The suggestion that De Ligt is comfortable with the ball at his feet may seem bizarre given that the big mistake that has led to many people calling for him to be axed from the national team involved him gifting possession to an opposition attacker. While it was a terrible mistake and a woeful lapse in judgment, don't let that cloud you from the fact that De Ligt is a top class player in possession.

In the 2023/24 season, the Dutchman was ranked in the 93rd percentile for passes completed last season. So what? Many central defenders pass the ball between one another without impacting attacks. It doesn't really mean anything, right? Except it does when you see that the former Juventus man also found himself in the top 1% when it came to forward passes. That shows that, much like Lisandro Martinez on the other side of United's defence, De Ligt is trying to advance the play and get possession in more dangerous areas of the pitch.

This allows for players like Bruno Fernandes to stop coming so deep to get the ball and take a higher starting position on the pitch, where he can be most influential.

Higher Line Key to United's Progression

De Ligt is more comfortable operating further up the pitch

One glaringly obvious issue that has impacted Erik ten Hag over the last 12 months is the gap between midfield and defence when pressing. It is clear that Ten Hag wants to implement a high-pressing system. However, he never had a backline to do so effectively. With the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans making frequent appearances, the Dutchman was forced to drop his defenders a few yards further back, yet still told his forward players to push further up the pitch.

Martinez has shown he is capable of playing on the halfway-line and nipping possession back in a more advanced area too. Fans got to see that De Ligt was also sharp in that area during his first training session as a Red Devil, where he was able to use his reading of the game to his advantage. Again though, it's more than just about the eye test. The stats back it up.

An image that can be found on the Premier League's website shows how high up the pitch De Ligt operated in 2022 for Juventus. That same year, he was dribbled past just three times, fewer than any other player in the Serie A. That is exactly why INEOS have parted ways with £195,000-per-week, so their manager must entrust his new signing to do exactly that.

De Ligt Superior to United Teammates

Dutchman statistically better than other defenders at the club

The most important thing to keep in mind about De Ligt, though, is that regardless of his recent struggles, he is still the best option United have at the heart of defence. Not only did the former Ajax captain make the most passes and have the best passing accuracy, but he also ranked highly in other key defensive areas too.

Matthijs De Ligt Stats Per 90 vs Manchester United Defenders 2023/24 Stat De Ligt Maguire Lindelof Evans Passes Attempted 77.1 59.8 59.2 53.3 Passing Accuracy % 94.03 83.39 89.5 87.89 Long Passing Accuracy % 61.54 49.32 49.06 32.08 Forward Passes 22 23.5 18.1 18 Take-On Success % 100 0 100 66.67 Ground Duel Success % 59.52 50 42.86 55.71 Ball Recoveries 4.8 4.3 5.1 4.6

There is also one quality that can't be measured. Leadership. The pressure that comes with that is something that the Dutchman knows very well. He was named the captain of the biggest team in his country at just 17. He took responsibility for his individual error against Bosnia. These qualities cannot be understated, and it's that honesty which has sometimes annoyed some of Bruno Fernandes' teammates about him. But, it's for the better.

United take on Southampton this weekend. Based on current form, it may be one of their more straightforward away trips of the season. It is the perfect game to ease De Ligt back into to help him build some of that confidence back up and settle in as the centre-back that Erik ten Hag desperately needs in order to save his job.