Rasmus Hojlund was the match-winner as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

There were high expectations for Hojlund when he made the £72m move from Atalanta to United in the summer. However, despite his lofty price-tag, the 20-year-old has struggled mightily for goals since making the switch.

Hojlund had gone 14 Premier League games without a goal prior to the match against Aston Villa. He finally managed to get off the mark in the game against the Villans, netting an 81st minute winner as United came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Erik ten Hag backs Hojlund to continue scoring

Ten Hag detailed what he told Hojlund before his first Premier League goal

Ten Hag was delighted that his striker was finally able to get off the mark in England's top tier. He said, per Sky Sports:

"I have had several talks with him. I pointed out that you scored for Denmark a lot, you scored in the Champions League, you have demonstrated the ability, so you can do it. Believe in it and it will come. I am sure now the first goal is in, he will get more. "Of course, when strikers don't score that is always a problem but he has a strong character and is always so determined. He has a big personality and that is what a striker needs. And when you keep investing, the goals will come."

Drury: 'At last! At long, long last!'

Peter Drury, regarded as one of the best English-speaking football commentators in the world, was on commentary duty for the match at Old Trafford. His commentary for the goal has now emerged and you can view it below...

"And Hojlund! Dream fulfilled! And Manchester United, from the depths, hit the heights! At last, at long, long last, Rasmus Hojlund with a Premier League goal in front of a manic Stretford End!"

Drury's commentary at full-time was also brilliant. After United had secured their victory, he said:

"A thrilling Manchester United nostalgia. This is how it used to be. This is how Old Trafford can be. This is Manchester United who, once upon a time, were never beaten. And tonight they remembered how it can be. 2-0 down and going nowhere, suddenly they feel as if they may be going places. [Alejandro] Garnacho two brilliant goals to turn it around and Hojlund a goal of a lifetime to win it, after Aston Villa seemed to be bossing it. "Smiles at Old Trafford the likes of which we have seen so little this year, if at all. This is a precious night for individuals. It is is a precious night for this vast sporting institution. In a week of consequence and change and churn. In a week of long-term possibility, here was the short-term fix for which they craved. Old Trafford seems like a happy place, as it has so rarely been this season. From two behind, United win it 3-2."

Manchester United climb the Premier League table

United's victory means they are now sixth in the Premier League table, having amassed 31 points from their 19 matches. United are no where near where they want to be - they are five points behind fourth place Tottenham Hotspur having played a game more - but the win against Villa will give them the confidence they need going forward.

Hojlund and the Red Devils are next in action on Saturday 30th December when they travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.