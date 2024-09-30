The lack of improvement since the last international break is pushing Erik Ten Hag into a more uncertain position at Manchester United.

The manner of the last three results against Crystal Palace, FC Twente and Tottenham Hotspur means there is new pressure on the manager to ignite life into the side over the next two matches so that there are no serious discussions beginning in the next international break about his job security.

Ten Hag has no guarantees over his future at United through this season and while sources insist they are not currently speaking to anyone else about taking his spot in the dugout, we could soon see speculation intensify.

The lack of progress is worrying

Other managers are already being linked with the job as former Juventus boss Max Allegri has been tipped as a successor, while GiveMeSport sources continue to name Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank as candidates to potentially look out for. Last week we reported how Southgate would not commit himself to coming into contention for Sean Dyche’s job at Everton, if it opened up, because he was still intrigued by the potential of taking over at United if things went south for Ten Hag.

That is now happening as United have only collected three wins from eight games in all competitions this season and are yet to topple a top team. Their victories have come over Fulham, Southampton and Barnsley while their toughest two fixtures - both at home - ended in 3-0 defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham. The lack of progress is worrying for Ten Hag because at the start of this month United suffered the loss to Arne Slot’s Reds that sent them into the international break spiralling, and club bosses began to contemplate what they might do if things did not pick up. It is important to point out that United’s ownership have never set out exactly how to play and there is no demand on Ten Hag to play a specific style of football.

Man Utd - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 03/10/24 / 20:00 Porto (A) Europa League 06/10/24 / 14:00 Aston Villa (A) Premier League 19/10/24 / 15:00 Brentford (H) Premier League 24/10/24 / 20:00 Fenerbahce (A) Europa League 27/10/24 / 14:00 West Ham (A) Premier League

Yet there are expectations about how a Man United team should entertain and win and those beliefs are not being met.

Conversations around the last break led to an understanding that improvements needed to be seen and that between the Southampton game on September 14 and Aston Villa away next weekend, the final game before the next internationals, United needed better results and a clear style to be setting in.

Early signs were good as they beat Southampton 3-0 and then Barnsley 7-0 but the side failed to build on that platform and the draws with Crystal Palace and FC Twente raised fresh doubts about the ongoing project under Ten Hag. The 3-0 defeat to Spurs will have done further damage and it is seen as important that there are now encouraging signs over the next two matches against FC Porto and Aston Villa or uncertainty around his future will become more genuine.

Project 150 at Old Trafford

Ten Hag needs results

Last week details around Project 150 - a plan to win the Premier League before 2028 - began to leak. United's power figures know that overnight success is impossible but that the building blocks for such a moment need to emerge soon.

Insiders claim that while the pressure to actually win the league may not be there right now, they have to be challenging for the top two places within the next couple of seasons, otherwise the climb towards actually lifting the trophy is going to be too tough any time soon.

Arsenal are proof of how difficult it is to progress significantly in a short space of time yet still not be able to win the league. Ten Hag needs to inspire an upturn in form between now and the next international break or he will be in trouble.

Champions League football is very important to the vision for the future and, as such, United need to make sure thet remain in touching distance of the league's top four.

They are currently 12th in the table and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and sources say that while the intensity of pressure on Ten Hag is not high right now, he is being judged and that could change quickly. Some sources say it is not unreasonable to believe he could lose his job before Christmas.

A trip to Portugal awaits this week and a positive result against Porto is very important towards easing the strain.