Erik ten Hag’s reaction to being sacked from the Manchester United manager role by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team was ‘respectful and dignified’, according to reports, while those inside the club described the decision as a ‘difficult’ one to make.

The Dutchman’s tenure in charge of the 13-time Premier League champions came to a lamentable end after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham United on Sunday afternoon – but he had been under fire ever since the summer.

A 2-1 FA Cup final win – one spearheaded by youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo – convinced the new owners to trust him in his role beyond the summer, despite recording the club’s worst ever Premier League finish of eighth on 60 points and a -1 goal difference in 2023/24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag amassed a 1.84 points per game ratio across his 128-match stewardship of Man Utd.

Amid a summer of personnel changes, too, Ten Hag was trusted as the man for the job. Just nine games into the 2024/25 Premier League campaign and the axe has been swung by the club’s top brass with former club talisman Ruud van Nistelrooy being appointed on an interim basis.

Mail Online’s Mike Keegan has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the ex-Red Devils boss’ feelings towards the news that he would be leaving his post. Suggesting that the 54-year-old was ‘summoned’ into a face-to-face meeting with CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth in the wake of the club’s latest loss at the hands of West Ham, he said that conduct remained tip-top until the end.

“A bit more info: I’m told Erik ten Hag was summoned to a meeting at Carrington with Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth this morning where he was informed that it was over. That meeting has been described to me as ‘respectful and dignified’. His conduct off the field remained decent to the end.”

Elsewhere, Keegan suggested that INEOS’ latest decision was a ‘difficult one’ to make, but all members of the decision-making contingent were agreed that cutting ties with the former Ajax manager was the best course of action, given they could not foresee any immediate improvements.

“Those within OT say Ten Hag decision a difficult one by unanimous. No momentum, no progress,” the journalist wrote. “Club took into account poor start in PL and EL. Could find no excuses. Put simply, they were just not seeing improvement.”

Van Nistelrooy, who was employed as Ten Hag’s right-hand man over the summer months alongside new coach Rene Hake, will oversee the Greater Manchester-based outfit’s League Cup outing against Leicester City on Wednesday before welcoming Chelsea to Old Trafford upon their return to top tier action.