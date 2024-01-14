Highlights Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur played to a 2-2 draw in a highly anticipated Premier League match.

Richarlison's goal for Tottenham set a new record for the team, scoring in 33 consecutive top-flight matches.

Scott McTominay missed a golden opportunity to win the game for Manchester United with a late header.

Erik ten Hag was condemed to a 2-2 draw against a heavily rotated Tottenham Hotspur in their all-important Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Rasmus Højlund, Marcus Rashford and Spurs duo Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Manchester United came out of the blocks firing with Højlund, who has struggled to hit the back of the net since his summer arrival, scoring within three minutes. Rashford and the 20-year-old striker duly finished the move with a rifled shot into the roof of the net as Old Trafford was sent into jubilation. The Englishman made a darting run into the visitor’s box before the ball ended up at the feet of the former Atalanta man. Ange Postecoglou’s men were quick to respond, however, and enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession following the young Dane’s opener.

Their relentlessness paid off in the 19th minute as Richarlison’s glanced header bulged Andre Onana’s net. Pedro Porro’s pinpoint corner was met by the Brazilian as he notched his sixth goal in his last seven outings, all while cancelling out Hojlund’s opener. As the game went on, the Red Devils re-found their groove, with Rashford restoring their lead five minutes shy of the half-time mark with a neatly taken finish, which left Guglielmo Vicario hapless.

The north Londoners emerged from the tunnel as the much brighter side, and it was Bentancur who was on hand to draw proceedings back level for the capital club. Timo Werner, in his first game for Tottenham, picked the ball up on the left and his pass inside found the Uruguayan, who slotted it home with ease.

Scott McTominay misses gilt-edged chance to win it at the death

The Scotsman missed a free header

It could have been another win under Ten Hag's belt if Scott McTominay had managed to steer his header goalward in stoppage time. The Scotsman, who replaced Christian Eriksen just before the hour mark, was unable to connect well with Alejandro Garnacho's cross with the score level at 2-2 and, therefore, missed the chance to seal all three points for the hosts.

The former Ajax boss, whose side now sit in seventh place, cut a frustrated figure on the touch line as his midfielder’s headed effort went over the bar. He, of all people, knew how crucial it would be to their hopes of securing Champions League in 2024/25, especially with Tottenham now eight points ahead in fifth place.

Postecoglou's side enjoy record-setting afternoon

It proves that Tottenham love to score at the moment

Tottenham will view their visit to Old Trafford as an opportunity missed, despite being blighted with unavailability for an array of reasons. James Maddison is out injured, while Heung-min Son and midfield duo Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are on international duty. That said, Postecoglou's well-drilled outfit came into the fixture on the back of a recent resurgence, which saw them win five of their last six outings.

That said, Richarlison's first-half goal set a new record for the side from the capital. They have now scored in 33 consecutive top flight fixtures - a record that, perhaps, is a sign of things to continue under their lovable Greek-Australian boss. Tottenham's current rich vein of goalscoring form at home began with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest back in March 2023 and includes 12 fixtures from the 2022/23 season, with 21 coming in this campaign.