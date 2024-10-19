Erik ten Hag has stated that INEOS's controversial decision to remove Sir Alex Ferguson from his ambassadorial role will impact Manchester United moving forward. It was announced earlier this week that the iconic Scot, who led United to 13 Premier League titles during his 26 trophy-laden years in charge, was informed that he would be removed from his position as a Global Ambassador for the Red Devils.

While the 82-year-old will remain a member of the board, it means that from 2025, he will no longer receive an annual salary believed to be in excess of £2 million. Ahead of Brentford's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday, which Ferguson is reportedly not set to attend, Ten Hag spoke about the situation publicly for the first time.

Ferguson's Departure to Impact United Claims Ten Hag

The Dutchman believes the club will still need the 82-year-old's advice

When asked about the situation behind the scenes at the club during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Ten Hag suggested that while Ferguson's departure from his role as ambassador will impact the club moving forward, the iconic figure will still be available to lend his expertise when necessary. The Dutchman said:

"Of course it has an impact on us. Sir Alex is Man United. He built United to where the club is now, and it impacts us. But on the other side, we know and Sir Alex knows, that is what he wants. He wants to see a winning Manchester United and I'm sure he's always available for advice. We will need him, definitely, in the short-term, as we did in the last two-and-a-half years that I've been here. "One thing for sure is that there's almost no club in the world where expectations are as high as at Man United. That is set from the era of Sir Alex, and the rest of us who come after have to deal with this."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have lost more games at Old Trafford since Alex Ferguson retired (39) than they did during his entire reign as manager (34).

It has been suggested that in his role as director, Ferguson will still be leaned on when it comes to making decisions regarding who should be manager, something could have repercussions on Ten Hag's future amid speculation surrounding his job stability.