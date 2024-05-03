Highlights Man Utd have conceded a record 600+ shots in the Premier League this season

Manager Erik ten Hag has defended the damning stat and suggested injuries are the reason why

The robustness of Manchester United’s defence has come under much scrutiny this season, with Erik ten Hag’s side conceding over 600 shots on goal - the most the club has ever conceded in a Premier League campaign.

As Ten Hag closes in on the end of his second season at Old Trafford, his job is reportedly under threat. The club are stagnating in sixth place and are 13 points adrift of the top four. Goalkeeper Andre Onana - who has played every minute of Premier League action this season following David de Gea’s departure in the summer - has managed to keep just eight clean sheets in 34 games.

Despite Man Utd struggling at both ends of the pitch, Ten Hag believes there are a number of reasons why his goalkeeper has faced so many shots this season

Ten Hag Defends 600+ Shots Against Stat this Season

It is the most shots Man Utd have ever conceded in a single season

One reason Ten Hag believes the team has struggled defensively is down to the vast number of changes in defence, where he claims to have used 30 different combinations in 47 matches this season.

Speaking to former Man Utd defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports ahead of the club’s trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night, Ten Hag outlined some of the key reasons why his side have seen so many shots slip through the backline.

He said:

"I see the stats and it's clear. Last season, we had the consistent back four, we did the same and we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League. "So when everyone is fit, they can deliver the way we want to defend, but it also has something to do with the possession. When you don't have the players at the back and the patterns, when you don't have the left-footed players on the left side, you already have to make your adjustments. "It changes your way of play, but also your possession and when you have less possession, you also have more shots. “There are some reasons for why this happens, but I don't think it has anything to do with the way we want to play because that proves it [last season], where we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sheffield United and Luton Town have conceded more shots than Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

Former Man Utd Defender Reveals Attempted Arsenal Hijack

Gerard Pique has admitted he almost joined the Gunners instead of moving to Old Trafford

One player Man Utd would love to have now is Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, who kickstarted his career in Manchester under long-standing boss Sir Alex Ferguson in 2004. Pique eventually returned to Barcelona four years later and became one of the most decorated players of all time at Camp Nou. However, the former Spain defender recently revealed that his career could have taken a different path and admitted he almost followed fellow La Masia graduate Cesc Fabregas to Arsenal under Arene Wenger.

But Arsenal failed in their pursuit of the defender - as well as Lionel Messi - and the rest is history.

