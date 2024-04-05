Highlights Manchester United's defensive struggles continued as the Red Devils faced 28 shots at goal during 4-3 defeat against Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag dismissed the statistic during his post-match interview, claiming his team are good defensively.

Injury problems are mounting up for Man United as Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans were forced off through injury.

Erik ten Hag provides an unexpected response to hearing his Manchester United side conceded 28 shots at goal during their dramatic 4-3 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Two goals in two minutes turned the game on its head in stoppage time to hand the Blues all three points and leave the Red Devils off the pace in the race for the top five positions in the Premier League.

Ten Hag saw his team get off to an extremely slow start in west London as Conor Gallagher netted inside the opening four minutes to hand the home side an advantage. Antony was then judged to have fouled Marc Cucurella inside the penalty area and Cole Palmer slotted past Andre Onana from 12 yards.

The visitors showed plenty of fight in the remainder of the first half as Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes pulled the game level with two well-worked goals. The former even headed home in the 67th minute from a wonderful Antony pass to give United a 3-2 lead.

A late double-salvo from Palmer saw the in-form youngster score another penalty and a deflected effort to give Mauricio Pochettino's team a last-gasp victory. It was another bitter blow for Man Utd's fans, who have grown increasingly concerned and agitated with how open their team has been in recent months.

Erik ten Hag Praises Man United Defence

The Red Devils have conceded 59 shots in two games

Onana's goal come under fire from Brentford in the Red Devils' previous fixture. Thomas Frank's side had 31 shots at goal against Man United, although the Bees were unable to punish the opposition on the day and the points were shared in a 1-1 draw.

However, lessons clearly hadn't been learned between Saturday and the Chelsea encounter on Thursday. Four goals conceded was always a possibility when allowing the opposition to have 28 shots at goal. Ten Hag was asked about the number of attempts his side have faced in recent weeks, with TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach asking the Dutchman: "You faced another 28 shots. Those kind of numbers, they can't be sustainable going forward, can they?". Ten Hag provided an interesting, if somewhat surprising, response:

"It is ridiculous. We showed we were fourth ranking before this game in goals conceded. Everyone is talking to each other after, so I can’t do anything with it. We are good. We have good defending as a team."

Until they conceded four against Chelsea, only Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City had conceded fewer Premier League goals than Man United in the 2023-24 campaign. The manager backed his players, continuing: "We have a great goalkeeper as well, we have a good back four. I can do nothing with such stats." Watch the footage below:

It's surprising that such alarming numbers would be swept under the carpet by the man in charge, but it remains to be seen if any action is taken to prevent even more shots heading towards Onana in United's upcoming fixtures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have faced more shots at goal than any other team in Europe's top five leagues in 2024 (225).

Man United Injuries Stack Up

Two more defenders could miss Liverpool game

United's fierce rivals, Liverpool, head to Old Trafford in the next game with the Reds chasing a 20th top-flight title. It's a big opportunity for Ten Hag and his players to dent their Premier League aspirations with a big result, although things just got even more difficult.

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof all missed the trip to Stamford Bridge and no return date has been given for the quartet of defenders. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans then limped off in the defeat, meaning Harry Maguire and youngster Willy Kambwala could be the only fit centre-backs for Jurgen Klopp's team coming to town.