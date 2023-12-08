Highlights Senior Manchester United players, including Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford, have reportedly complained about the intensity of Erik ten Hag's training demands.

Ten Hag is refusing to give in to the demands of senior players for more days off, emphasizing the importance of dedication and sacrifice to win matches.

Scott McTominay, United's match-winner against Chelsea on Wednesday night, praised his manager for conducting light training sessions before the match which helped keep players fresh.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has come under heavy scrutiny during his second season in the Old Trafford dugout. And now, a series of his senior, high-profile players – made up of Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez and Tom Heaton - have complained about the intensity of his training demands.

The United squad have underwhelmed in their performances across the season and are on the cusp of crashing out of Europe’s most prestigious competition, the Champions League. That said, they are level on points with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while being above Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and three points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

2023/24 Premier League table - Top 7 (as of 08/12/23) Position Club Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Arsenal 15 11 3 1 33/14 +19 36 2. Liverpool 15 10 4 1 34/14 +20 34 3. Aston Villa 15 10 2 3 34/20 +14 32 4. Manchester City 15 9 3 3 36/17 +19 30 5. Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 3 4 29/22 +7 27 6. Manchester United 15 9 0 6 18/18 0 27 7. Newcastle United 15 8 2 5 32/17 +15 26

Behind-the-scenes discontent has arisen earlier this week, with reports that the Dutchman had lost 50% of the dressing room, while four journalists were banned from a United press conference. And following Wednesday night's 2-1 victory against Chelsea, MailOnline have reported that he refuses to give in to the demands from certain senior players, who are constantly asking be granted more days off amid their highly-congested fixture schedule.

Ten Hag refuses to give in to demands

The former Ajax boss is standing firm

In line with many clubs, the United roster are given a weekly training schedule by Ten Hag and his entourage, though the former Ajax custodian has every right to alter when and how many training sessions there are on a week-by-week basis, depending on results. Of course, many players are keen to plan ahead, but Ten Hag is certain that his way of working will not be changing any time soon.

While Ten Hag has listened to the voiced concerns, MailOnline writes that he is unwilling to compromise, suggesting that, when plying your trade for a club the stature of United, the highest standards of dedication, work rate and sacrifice are a centrepiece to winning matches. As such, all players should be willing to do whatever it takes to do so.

Throughout his stint in the Greater Manchester hotseat, he has often granted his squad the odd day off, but is keen not to make them commonplace. He has even scheduled extra days off after poor performances, most famously after losing 4-0 to Brentford early in his United tenure. Clearly, Ten Hag is not willing to de-rail any positivity in the form of extra time off.

Much has been made of the 53-year-old’s second season at the helm, especially on the back of their Carabao Cup success upon his arrival. Recently, he confessed that some of his friends attempted to talk him out of taking on the job, one in which they coined ‘impossible’, via BBC Sport.

"Everyone was telling me 'You can't succeed in that job'. They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge. I knew it wouldn't be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase. People love Man Utd, or they are against Man Utd. I like clubs like this. Ajax was like this."

McTominay comes to Ten Hag’s defence

The Scotland international spoke after scoring two goals against Chelsea

McTominay was United’s man of the moment after he bagged a brace against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side in their 2-1 Premier League win on Wednesday. Ecstatic with his team’s performance, the midfielder was then quizzed about what the key factor in United’s improved mentality – shown against the Blues – was and was quick to back his boss (via the Mirror).

“Obviously the manager, to be honest with you. The way that we’ve approached the game, a lot of light training sessions to keep energy, to keep fresh, and to keep going for the next game – because obviously they come really thick and fast. But for us it’s a night that we should be happy with, and one that we can build on. “We started really, really well in the game and obviously the fans are really happy with the way we started and reacted after a pretty abysmal display against Newcastle, to be honest. All the boys were so upset with how we coped with that game, it wasn’t anywhere near good enough, and to come here and win tonight was a plus and it’s something we can build on.”

Despite almost being sold over the summer months with West Ham United a very interested party, the Scotsman, 27, has become an influential figure for his side in 2023/24. His two recent strikes against Chelsea takes his season tally up to six, with five of those coming domestically.