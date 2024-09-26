Christian Eriksen's post-match interview has raised serious concerns among Manchester United fans following the team's 1-1 home draw against FC Twente in Wednesday night's Europa League clash. Erik ten Hag's side left Old Trafford with a point after Sam Lammers cancelled out Eriksen's stunning first-half opener.

The result was disappointing for the home side, and Ten Hag faced heavy criticism for his 'poorly-timed' second-half substitutions. However, after the final whistle, hysteria over the Red Devils' shaky start to the new campaign intensified further when a frustrated Eriksen expressed his thoughts, implying that the visitors "wanted it more", before his manager then reinforced those feelings.

Initially, pundits like Ruud Gullit were the ones to put Ten Hag and his team under fire following United's fourth consecutive opening game in European competition without a win. Gullit remarked, "I am not surprised by the football Manchester United showed tonight. Why not? Because we are used to it by now." Now, however, it is the United faithful themselves who are turning on their team once again.

Christian Eriksen Raises Eyebrows During Interview

Danish midfielder admits Twente's players 'wanted it more'

"We are mostly disappointed as a team," Eriksen told TNT Sports. "In the end, it was far from good enough.

"It was just said in the dressing room... it looked like they wanted it more than us and that can't be right."

He added: "Personally, you score a goal, and you think it's going to be the match winner, but it didn't end up that way. I think everyone is looking at themselves. We are professional footballers. We know it can't happen. We didn't lose, but it feels like a loss. That's something that can't happen when you're at home." Watch Eriksen's interview below:

A frustrating day at the office was relayed on social media, with United fans voicing their concerns on the back of Eriksen's surprise comment that Twente 'wanted it more'. One X user said: "I cannot believe a first team United player has said that", while another remarked: "How many times have we heard a United player saying this after a game the last few years? Embarrassing reflection on the mentality inside that dressing room."

Elsewhere, a third added: "How can these players keep saying 'they wanted it more than us'? That’s absolutely shameful if you keep saying that over and over." A fourth rounded things up by saying: "If they wanted it more then those players shouldn’t be wearing a Manchester United top. To come out and say this is incredibly poor."

The manager was asked about his midfielder's assessment

Wednesday night was a night to forget for United, as Ten Hag added fuel to the fire of the concerns that Eriksen raised. “You saw it was the game of their life, they fought for every yard, and we didn’t, and 99% is not enough; you have to give 100%," he said, per The Guardian.

"You have to kill the game, you have to finish it off. We are leading 1-0 and then there comes an atmosphere [poor approach] in the team. You have to go for the second goal and then you kill the game.” Ten Hag was asked about Eriksen’s criticism of the team’s mental approach. “Definitely a concern,” he replied.

“Especially as we are very ambitious and when you have ambition you have to perform, prove the point and especially today in the second half we were too complacent, we didn’t bring it over the line and, as a team, you have to bring this.

“I think often the mentality is very good from this team, I saw in many games how high our work rate is and that is often very good. Today I have some criticism. It is not only the team that has to look in the mirror, I am part of it.”