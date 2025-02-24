Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken out for the first time since being sacked to reveal when he could make his return to management. The Dutchman was brought in as the permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2022 and made an immediate impact, guiding United to 3rd place in the league and to two cup finals, all in his first season.

After winning the Carabao Cup, he followed up a year later with an unlikely FA Cup triumph, though his side slipped down to 8th in the table. He was still rewarded with a new contract in the summer of 2024, but by October, he was let go following another disappointing start to the season. As Ruben Amorim continues to struggle as his replacement, Ten Hag has now also explained what he misses about his former job.

Ten Hag Reveals Timeline for Managerial Return

A trailer for an interview with the Dutchman dropped on Monday

On Monday, a trailer dropped showcasing snippets of an interview that Ten Hag took part in with SEG Football, which is set to drop on Tuesday. One thing that was highlighted in the short clip was the timeline the former Ajax boss set out for his potential return to management. Ten Hag explained that he had no desire to take over a team midway through the current campaign, and would be open for discussions at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Another key tidbit taken from the snippets of footage that was spotted by United fans was the 54-year-old revealing that the one thing he misses about his former job was Old Trafford, despite the current state the famous stadium finds itself in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag managed a win rate of 56.25% during his reign at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was often vocal during his reign about how important the support from the stands was, and even switched which side of the dugout he wanted to be on in order to be closer to the Stretford End. Even during some of the tougher moments, the Dutchman maintained the support of fans who believed he would be able to turn things around at the Theatre of Dreams.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 24/02/2025.