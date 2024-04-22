Highlights Manchester United might be considering a change of manager at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag won't see next season in the Manchester United dugout, according to Ryan Taylor.

The win over Coventry summed up United's season; doing just about enough to get over the line despite an evidence of catastrophic failures.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looked like a beaten man when Coventry City dramatically equalised against his at Wembley on Sunday afternoon. But despite winning after temporarily blowing a 3-0 lead under the famous arches, many believe his time is up, including journalist Ryan Taylor - who states that he cannot see Ten Hag "surviving the summer".

The Red Devils raced into a 3-0 lead before the hour mark, and it seemed for all the world that they would be easing their way into an FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City, who had beaten Chelsea at Wembley just 24 hours earlier. But an outstanding Coventry comeback forced extra time before they almost won the game by scoring in the last minute of the 120 - but VAR was there to spare United's blushes.

The win, on paper, has put Ten Hag into his third domestic cup final from a possible four and given United another chance of winning a trophy under his guidance. But regardless of their advancement to the final, Ten Hag has received plenty of criticism - with Taylor being one of them, stating that he can't see the Dutchman making it to the hotseat for the first game of next season.

Taylor: "Manchester United Have Gone Backwards"

This season has been vastly different for Ten Hag

Taylor believes that United have gone backwards in the two years under the Dutchman's guidance, stating that most of their players had regressed - and he tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to convey his point. Taylor wrote:

Can’t see Erik ten Hag surviving the summer. Team has gone backwards having spent over £400m on new signings, most of which (including ex-players) have regressed. United have a -1 goal difference with six Premier League matches left to play. That in itself is a sackable offence.

The Red Devils boss has been touted with an exit from the club for months, and should United persist with him over the summer, he will already be walking a tightrope based on how this season has fared.

Manchester United's Season Analysed

This campaign has potential to be United's worst in Premier League history

The last time United finished with a minus goal difference was in 1989-90, in Alex Ferguson's fourth season at the club - with the neutral goal difference of 0 in 2021-22 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick being their worst since that. Ten Hag clearly has a lot to answer for with some poor signings including the money spent on Antony and Casemiro, and with the jury largely still out on Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana, there haven't been many players to have properly stamped their authority on the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag needs nine points from his remaining six top-flight games to avoid recording Manchester United's worst season in their Premier League history (58pts)

Other clubs - such as Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle who are all within the top six and challenging for European spots - have spent their money extremely wisely and have achieved success within their own right this campaign, with Arsenal on another title push, Villa looking to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1983 and Newcastle recording a successive European finish for the first time in 19 years.

Ten Hag's side, meanwhile, sit seventh and face the real risk of coming ninth in the table should West Ham and Chelsea have strong finishes to the campaign. Even David Moyes' horror season at United resulted in 64 points, meaning Ten Hag would have to win five of his remaining six games to beat that tally - and even then, it's likely that the club would only finish sixth, a long way from Villa and Tottenham who are battling for the fourth-placed spot and a place in Europe's biggest cup competition.

Related 5 Things Fans Are Talking About After Man United 3-3 Coventry City From Casemiro's penalty to Antony's reaction, there was plenty to talk about after Man United's thrilling FA Cup win vs Coventry City.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-04-24.