Highlights

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under immense pressure this season after a disappointing campaign, with their most recent defeat away to Crystal Palace adding fuel to the fire. Journalist Matt Law has now claimed that some of the United players already believe the Dutch coach's fate is sealed.

The Red Devils shipped four goals without reply at Selhurst Park on Monday night with United's chances of qualifying for European football slowly diminishing. The former Ajax manage is undoubtedly under increasing pressure as we head towards the end of the campaign, with suggestions that he could be sacked by INEOS in the summer.

Man Utd Players Believe Ten Hag Will be Sacked

INEOS have no intention of sacking him just yet

According to a report from Matt Law of The Telegraph, United have no intention of sacking ten Hag before their FA Cup final clash with Manchester City. The article also adds that sources have suggested that some players already believe that his fate is effectively sealed...

"Old Trafford insiders insist that a final decision on Ten Hag’s future will not be taken until the end of the season, after the FA Cup final, even though a number of players believe his fate is effectively sealed. Ten Hag’s communication with his squad is said to have caused issues this season, with some sources believing he is lacking in motivational skills and empathy."

The disappointing performances of late might be explained by some of the squad believing that the current manager won't be there next season. There's no doubt the Red Devils have failed to progress this term, so it wouldn't be a shock to see ten Hag removed from his position at the end of the season.

There have been plenty of calls for ten Hag to be sacked as soon as possible, including from some former United players. Paul Scholes recently suggested after the Palace defeat that the game felt like the nail in the coffin for ten Hag, but he also adds that there might not be another manager out there ready to take over.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 65 of his 110 games in charge of Manchester United.

Ten Hag Fails to Acknowledge Man Utd Fans

The players showed their appreciation

The supporters in the away end were in full voice throughout the game, despite the disappointing performance from the players. Even when 4-0 down, the fans inside the stadium could still be heard cheering on their team.

After the game, Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst confirmed that after quickly shaking the hands of a few Crystal Palace players and staff, ten Hag headed straight for the tunnel. The players faced the crowd despite their embarrassing display, but the United manager wasn't keen on sticking around.

