Highlights Manchester United struggled to score goals and lacked a cutting edge in their 2-0 loss against West Ham United.

Erik ten Hag believes his team was dominant and controlled the game, but their failure to find the back of the net was a recurring frustration.

United's upcoming fixtures against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be challenging, and the team will be looking to end the year on a positive note with six points.

Manchester United travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham United with the hope of getting back to winning ways in the Premier League after back-to-back fixtures without tasting success. The Red Devils lined up with a new-look partnership at the heart of the defence with teenager Willy Kambwala making his competitive debut alongside veteran centre-back Jonny Evans.

United's fan base will have been hoping that a 0-0 draw at Anfield against Liverpool was a sign of good things to come following a 3-0 home loss against Bournemouth the previous week. This didn't end up being the case, however, as Lucas Paqueta and co were on fire in an attacking sense and put the away team to the sword.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus benefitted from the creativity of their Brazilian playmaker as Paqueta set up both goals, with his assist for Bowen's opener being particularly special. In a close encounter, the hosts showed a clinical edge in the dying stages of the game, while United continued to struggle in front of goal.

Rasmus Hojlund has failed to register a goal or an assist in his first 14 Premier League appearances, and the Danish forward was unable to get into any promising positions throughout the game. Marcus Rashford also struggled to make an impression on the game when being brought on as a second-half substitute to lead the line. The defeat marked the fourth successive game in all competitions that Erik Ten Hag's men have failed to find the back of the net.

The Dutch manager was left to rue the lack of cutting-edge, and he believed his side were the better team on the day.

Erik ten Hag claims United were in control

Failure to find the net is becoming a recurring frustration for the manager

When asked for his thoughts after the match, the 53-year-old was quick to note that his side played well in most moments, until it came to putting the ball in the net as he said: "It was a solid performance but we didn't score, and I think we controlled the game and to win the game you [have to] score a goal.

We were totally in control, in and out of possession, and we gave the opposition nothing until the 72nd minute. One moment of switching off.

After being questioned about his players' reaction to going behind in the game, the former Ajax manager claimed: "I think we controlled the game, and we gave West Ham United nothing. We were so dominant in building up, and we created chances in transition also."

This is where the frustration around a lack of goals becomes apparent, as the United boss went on to say: "I think the first three chances of the game were ours, we have to take them."

Putting an end to the misfortune of the United attackers in front of goal could solve several problems, and it is clear to see Ten Hag feels this was the case against the Hammers.

Man Utd: The next steps

The Red Devils face a tough end to 2023

While Man United only have one Premier League fixture in the entire month of January, the Red Devils have a couple of tough matches to navigate before getting some much-needed respite.

Boxing Day sees high-flying Aston Villa head to Old Trafford, in a match that will have the eyes of the world on it. Unai Emery's men will look to do similar to Bournemouth and leave the Theatre of Dreams with all three points.

The final game of 2023 for United is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest and, while they have been struggling in recent times, a change in manager could get the Forest players up for the occasion. Ten Hag will be hoping for six points to end the year on a positive note.