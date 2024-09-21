Erik Ten Hag has sent a huge warning to Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford about his 'lifestyle'. The English forward struggled to live up to the lofty expectations he set for himself last season, but his manager has told him how to get back on track.

After having a difficult first few weeks of the 2024/25 campaign, Rashford has netted three times in the last two games and looks to be building his confidence back. After firing in a long-range strike against Southampton to open his Premier League scoring account for the term, he then scored twice and registered an assist against Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is one of only five Manchester United players to have scored a Premier League goal in the 2024/25 season.

With games against Crystal Palace in the league and FC Twente in the Europa League on the horizon, Ten Hag has explained how the £300,000-per-week ace can continue his current hot streak.

Ten Hag on Rashford's 'Lifestyle'

The striker had a season to forget last time out

Following a 30-goal 2022/23 season in Ten Hag's first campaign in England, Rashford saw his form dip significantly the year after. His manager has shared advice on how to keep his current impressive form going. Speaking ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park, the Dutchman said:

"I think he always knew, and every player knows, because when your lifestyle is not right you can't perform. You don't get the right levels when you don't have a good and disciplined life away from Carrington. Probably he needed some help, by backing him for instance. At the end of the day, he has to do it by himself. He has to set his life right, his training attitude right, his match attitude right. When he sets his professionalism, he will perform because he is a class player."

Ten Hag then continued to say that the player already knows what he has to do. The United boss added: "Marcus Rashford knows when there are setbacks how to get fightback, how to set his career, his performance. He took control of it and I think he is on the way back. He has started the season very good now he has to continue and to progress."

There has often been criticism surrounding Ten Hag's decision to constantly stick with the England international, even when his form dropped off. The ex-Ajax manager explained: "I think he will always be an option for every manager, but it is not up to me."

What Next For Man United

A busy few weeks lie ahead for Ten Hag's side

After travelling to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Ten Hag will prepare his team for a clash against Dutch side FC Twente at Old Trafford. A further home clash against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham in the English top-flight follows before the Red Devils will then be on the road in the second-tier of European football as they face Porto.

Ahead of the October international break, United will go to Villa Park to face Unai Emery's in-form Aston Villa. Plenty of rotation will be required in the upcoming period, and Rashford will need to be on top form if the club are to fight their way back into Champions League contention.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-09-24.