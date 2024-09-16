Key Takeaways Erik ten Hag was asked about Antony's lack of minutes during the 2024/25 season and sent a stern warning to the Brazilian.

The Manchester United manager hinted that the winger's attitude in training was not where it should be presently.

Antony has tumbled down the pecking order at Manchester United and is now fighting for his place in the squad.

There are very few instances of Erik ten Hag publicly criticising his players during his tenure at Manchester United. More often than not, the rhetoric heard from the Dutchman's mouth is how he believes in his squad. When certain personnel are out of form, he is quick to point out the qualities they do possess. Marcus Rashford is a prime example of this, and he eventually repaid his manager's trust by scoring his first goal of the season against Southampton.

For many United supporters, that is the epitome of frustration. At times, Ten Hag's decision to stand by a player at the detriment of the team or more deserving members of the squad leads to calls for his removal. On the other hand, when he does decide to pull the trigger and let loose on what he really thinks, it usually signals the beginning of the end. Which is exactly why Antony should be worried.

The Brazilian has made one cameo this season

Ahead of his side's Carabao Cup game on Tuesday night against Barnsley, Ten Hag was asked about the lack of minutes he has handed to the man he spent more than £80 million on to bring to the club two seasons ago. While not specifically mentioning Antony by name in his answer, the former Ajax coach made it clear where the winger was lacking and even cast doubt as to whether or not the 24-year-old would even start:

"Tomorrow you will see what the line-up will be. We have training every day and the players have to earn the right to play. "When players are doing the right things in training, when the attitude is good and they show performance in training then they will earn the right to play."

It has been clear to anyone with two working eyes that Antony has failed to live up to any expectations since completing his move to Old Trafford. However, suggestions that he is failing to impress in training is perhaps the most worrying indictment yet. We have seen what happens to players who don't put the effort that Ten Hag wishes them to make. Jadon Sancho was brutally axed from the first team squad last season for that very reason.

Despite coming in as one of his coach's favourites from their time together in Amsterdam, murmurs of discontent have been apparent. Ten Hag reportedly launched a verbal assault on Antony after he complained about having to play full-back during the famous 4-3 FA Cup win over Liverpool. The same issue occurred months later as the Brazilian was outraged by having to take up the same role in a defeat to Arsenal.

Whatever there is to be said about their issues, the fundamental truth is that Antony's displays are the reason he is in this situation. Should he be handed an opportunity against Barnsley, he has to treat it as a make-or-break one.

Antony's United Form vs Ajax Form

The winger was far more effective under Ten Hag in the Netherlands

The reason why Ten Hag brought Antony with him to the North West of England is fairly apparent. Yes, it was a bonus that he had worked with the player previously and trusted him to make an impact. But the Red Devils were also in need of a winger who could cut in on their left foot and give space to the overlapping right-back. The Brazilian had that trait and used it very effectively early on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Three of Antony's five Premier League goals came in his first three games. The remaining two came over the next 41 appearances.

However, as it became clear that Antony was a one-trick pony, this threat was nullified. Legendary midfielder Roy Keane once spoke of having to adapt his game to survive at United. This is something that the £200k p/w man has not done. As a result, his end product from his time at the Theatre of Dreams pale in comparison to what he did in the Eredivise under the same management.

Antony Stats Under Ten Hag - Ajax vs Manchester United Statistic Ajax Manchester United Games 79 83 Goals 22 11 Assists 20 5 Shots per Game 2.7 1.51 Crosses per Game 0.62 0.16 Key Passes per Game 1.34 1.01 Dribbles per game 1.22 1

As his form has deteriorated, Antony has succumbed to the pressure of the Premier League, while Ten Hag has succumbed to the pressure of players like Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho knocking on the door, both demanding and deserving to start. The Ivorian and Argentinian are combining to shut the door to a potential Antony resurgence. Should he feature against Barnsley, he has to do everything in his power to stop it from closing in his face for good.

