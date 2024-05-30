Highlights Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United remains uncertain despite FA Cup win.

Erik ten Hag remains in the dark over his Manchester United future despite winning the FA Cup in his final outing this season, leaving fans wondering whether he will be in the dugout next season. And Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a decision is expected by the end of the week on whether the Red Devils will be keeping their boss.

Ten Hag failed spectacularly in all competitions bar the FA Cup, with United's lowest-ever Premier League finish, a group stage exit in the Champions League and an early knockout from the Carabao Cup shrouding his future in doubt. But the Wembley win has put that on hold for the time being, and now the club have a huge decision to make.

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United Latest

Erik ten Hag's form has fluctuated massively throughout his United tenure

A report from The Guardian last week suggested that Ten Hag was set to be sacked after the FA Cup final against Manchester City, regardless of the result - which United evidently won, meaning they added another major honour to their trophy cabinet alongside taking their place in next season's Europa League.

It's been five days since their triumph over their local rivals under the famous Wembley arch, and still no decision has been made by the club, which has led to United chiefs being labelled as an 'absolute disgrace' by pundit Craig Burley. But according to Jacobs, the Dutchman will learn his fate 'imminently', potentially before the week is over.

Jacobs: Ten Hag Decision Expected "Imminently"

Erik ten Hag is expected to find out about his future shortly

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that whilst there has not been an update from the club on their decision surrounding Ten Hag's future, there is likely to be one before next week so that the club can plan ahead. He said:

"The end-of-season review relating to Erik ten Hag, and broader points as well, has been ongoing this week. And therefore, the expectation is that the decision on Ten Hag specifically is imminent. "It would be a surprise if we don't learn of his future before the week is out. And Ten Hag had made it clear that he also wanted quick clarity, because of course he either has to plan to return to pre-season, or he'll be looking for another job in the market. "And, given that he's won the FA Cup and has two trophies in the cabinet in his time at Manchester United, I don't sense he'll be short of other options, should he and Manchester United part ways."

What The Future Holds for Ten Hag If He Leaves

The Dutchman won't be short of suitors

Ten Hag, as Jacobs says, needs quick clarity on his future so that he has time to plan ahead of the new season - whether that be at Manchester United or away from the club. If he is to be shown the exit door, there will undoubtedly be other clubs looking at his services in the long-run, having been linked elsewhere during and before his time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

Bayern Munich were said to have held an interest before they appointed Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to the helm, whilst the Dutchman was also linked with Newcastle United in his time in Amsterdam before taking the reigns at the Theatre of Dreams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won a trophy in each of his seasons as Manchester United boss with a Carabao Cup win over Newcastle in his first campaign.

Elsewhere, United will need to sort a replacement for his services should he be shown the exit door. Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are two names that refuse to go away in their pursuit of a new boss and with time ticking before pre-season, a new manager coming in is imperative.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.