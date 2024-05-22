Highlights Erik ten Hag is set to leave Man United after a disappointing season at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag, after his side's early Champions League exit and lowest-ever Premier League finish, is reportedly going to leave after the FA Cup final.

Three potential candidates have been lined up with one leading the race as the club's 'top target'.

Erik ten Hag is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports Italia reporter Gianluca di Marzio, and the club's hierarchy have lined up three potential candidates to take the Dutchman's place after their FA Cup final with Manchester City.

For the best part of 2023/24, the former Ajax chief's future at Old Trafford was hanging heavily in the balance with his side crashing out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage.

Even domestically, Ten Hag's men have flattered to deceive. Having led the 13-time champions to their eighth place in the Premier League, they also failed to secure European football for 2024/25, which - by their own standards, is mightily below-par.

Should they beat Pep Guardiola's men on 25 May, however, in the FA Cup final, they will secure Europa League qualification. Nevertheless, it is believed that Ten Hag, who has overseen 113 club outings, will not be in charge by the time next season comes around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's eighth-placed league finish is their lowest of the Premier League era since its inception in 1992.

Trio of Managers on Manchester United's Shortlist

Already spoken to 'top target'

The aforementioned report from Di Marzio has suggested that the Premier League-proven duo of Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino are being considered, while they are 'mainly hoping' that Kieran McKenna of Ipswich City will be their next manager.

Suggesting that McKenna, who spent time as the club's assistant manager between July 2018 and December 2021, was the 'man of the moment in the football world', the report believes that Manchester United have already initiated contact with the Ipswich man, per Dutch publication soccernews.

“McKenna is the man of the moment in the football world, in the world of coaches, because he is doing great at Ipswich Town. He is the number one choice at Brighton & Hove Albion to succeed Roberto De Zerbi, but he has also already spoken to Manchester United."

However, if McKenna - who is also in line to become Brighton & Hove Albion's new boss - is unavailable, the club will turn their attention to Pochettino, who was recently relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine has recently parted ways with the Blues and is sought-after by plenty of clubs, alongside De Zerbi, and, according to the report, will be Manchester United's choice if McKenna moves elsewhere. One thing is for certain, however, and that is that Ten Hag will be leaving post-FA Cup final.

“Manchester United will also be looking for a new coach and their targets are McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino. If he [McKenna] goes to Chelsea, United will go for Pochettino. But what is certain: they are saying goodbye to Ten Hag."

