Highlights Erik ten Hag confirmed to stay as Man United manager for 2024/25 season after successful FA Cup win.

Despite disappointing league campaign, Ten Hag guided Red Devils to two trophies in two years.

Board's decision to keep Ten Hag comes after assessing his performance, marking his third year in charge.

Erik ten Hag will remain Manchester United manager heading into the 2024/25 season as a decision has been made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company. The future of the Red Devils coach was up in the air for a while. After a pretty disappointing league campaign saw United pick up their lowest tally of points since the Premier League was launched in the early 1990s, the former Ajax boss was said to be on the verge of a sack.

After winning the FA Cup last month against bitter rivals Manchester City, though, things changed. Reports suggested he could still be on his way out of Old Trafford, but the board at the club would assess things first. Well, now they have and according to David Ornstein, they have decided to keep Ten Hag in charge heading into next season.

This will be his third year in charge of the Red Devil after arriving in 2022 and despite some issues throughout his time with the club, he's now guided them to lifting two different trophies in two years, not a bad return at all all things considered.

