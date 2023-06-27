Erik ten Hag is preparing for a huge summer clear-out as he is ready to listen to offers for as many as 13 players.

The Manchester United boss is prepared to be ruthless as he moves on the players deemed surplus to requirements.

This is to add more funds to his summer transfer budget with signing a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward all potentially on the agenda.

Mason Mount appears to be the main target as United have seen a £55 million offer turned down in the last week.

Whenever a big club looks to move players on to raise funds, there are a few stumbling blocks.

The player is likely to be on high wages which can put a halt on any potential move to a side with less financial power.

Also, players are sometimes happy to sit on the bench and collect this huge check each week and is reluctant to give up the privilege, even if it means first-team football.

Which players does Erik ten Hag want to sell?

According to Mail Sport, the following players have been put up for sale, with the desired price tags...

13 Donny van de Beek - £20 million

A transfer that never seemed to work due to limited playing time and injuries, the Dutchman will be looking for a fresh start.

12 Fred - £20 million

The Brazilian was trusted in some big games last season but could make way for incomings.

11 Anthony Elanga - £20 million

The electric winger has never appeared to be part of his manager's plans and could look to find a new home.

10 Hannibal Mejbri - £13 million

The youngster could attract several suitors from the Championship after a promising campaign last time out.

9 Alex Telles - £10 million

Following a loan spell at Sevilla and having two other players in his position, Telles must leave for game time.

8 Brandon Williams - £5 million

Once seen as a future first-team regular, things have not worked out as expected at Old Trafford.

7 Eric Bailly - £2 million

Another player out on loan last season looks set to be heading for the permanent exit door with the club actively looking at incomings in this position.

6 Zidane Iqbal - Finalisied a transfer to Utrecht for £850,000

It has been announced that the 20-year-old has joined the Dutch club.

There are also three players that the club are willing to listen to offers for...

5 Harry Maguire - £40 million

The club captain has slipped down the pecking order to be the fourth choice centre-back at the club. He could move for half the £80 million he was signed for.

4 Scott McTominay - £40 million

Impressing at international level but just not quite clicking at club level, the Scotland international would benefit from a regular first-team spot.

3 Dean Henderson - £20 million

A popular figure at Nottingham Forest last season and there are reports that he could be headed back to the City Ground.

Two further stars could be sold if the price is right...

2 Jadon Sancho - £45 million

United waited for over a year to finally get their man, but now he could be gone again within a couple of poor seasons at the club.

1 Anthony Martial - £25 million

Martial was once dubbed as 'the next Thierry Henry' but has flattered to deceive for the majority of his tenure with the team. Injuries have certainly not helped his case.

Will Man United get their asking price?

The Dutch manager is showing a brave side as he is willing to take much lower prices for Sancho and Maguire than the club originally acquired the pair for.

Martial was also signed for big money in 2015, but his injury issues in the past few years make it clear to see why his valuation is lower.

It may go down as wishful thinking to expect £20 million for Elanga and van de Beek respectively as the duo have not set the world alight during their Old Trafford careers.

Youth prospect Iqbal is already on his way out the door and Mejbri could soon follow after impressing on loan at Birmingham City in the 2022-23 season.