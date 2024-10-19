Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was left furious after defender Matthijs de Ligt was told to leave the pitch due to a head injury moments before Brentford scored the opening goal at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Despite the setback on the brink of half time, United were able to force their way back into the game after the break. Alejandro Garnacho levelled the scoreline in the 47th minute before Rasmus Hojlund scored the winner with just under 30 minutes left to play.

Ten Hag questions De Ligt decision

The defender sustained a head injury early in the first half

United manager Ten Hag was left furious by the referee’s decision to tell De Ligt to leave the pitch and receive further treatment for a head injury moments before Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock headed in the opening goal, as the Dutchman told Sky Sports post-match:

“That is just dry blood. Why should he have to go off? Then we are out-sized as we only have 10 [players on the pitch]. Then we conceded a goal from a corner, everyone knows they [Brentford] are good on corners, but we missed one of our best headers [of the ball]. They benefited from it. “When there is adversity you have to respond. I saw very good character from this team. They were really determined to win this game from the first whistle to the final whistle, even after such a big set back before half time.”

De Ligt was left with a horrifying cut to the head following a collision with the knee of Brentford’s Kevin Schade. The United defender received treatment from at least three physios, but was able to continue the game.

Moments before the half time whistle, the referee instructed De Ligt to receive further treatment as he believed blood was still coming out of the wound. Second later, Brentford were ahead, and the hosts were left incensed by the decision. Defender Jonny Evans was booked for dissent in the aftermath of the goal.

It didn’t take United long to bounce back, however, as goals from Garnacho and Hojlund ensured they walked away with all three points. United now sit 11th in the Premier League standings ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

