Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hit back at Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer for comments made about Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils boss took issue with the former Newcastle and Blackburn striker's analysis of his player on the BBC's highlights show.

Rashford has struggled to reach the high levels he set himself in the 2022/23 season and Shearer didn’t hold back in his assessment. The England international is yet to register a shot on target in the new Premier League season and the division's all-time leading scorer captain took particular issue with the left-winger's inability to remain in an onside position.

Related 5 Big Questions Erik ten Hag Must Answer at Man United in 2024/25 Erik ten Hag has several questions to answer this season, with his United side expected to improve upon last season's dismal campaign.

Well, now Ten Hag has had his own say on how he feels the academy product has been performing while also dismissing that he withdrew the player due to poor performance levels.

Erik Ten Hag Slams 'Stupid Analysis'

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils’ huge clash against Liverpool at the weekend, Ten Hag responded to Shearer’s criticism. The United boss claimed his reason for substituting his star forward had nothing to do with his performance (per The Mirror):

"Everyone gets criticism from you guys, it doesn’t matter what we are doing, if we are winning, if we are losing. If I take a player off, the conclusion is I was not happy with him. I was very happy with Rashy in pre-season, against Fulham and also against Brighton. "It is not why I took him off because his performances or level were not right - no, we had to rotate and we have good players on the bench as well, you bring new energy. There will be rotation and if then there is the conclusion the player is not performing. Can be sometimes, definitely it wasn’t in this case, Stupid analysis in this case from the pundit."

His insistence that the decision to withdraw the player was purely for rotational purposes goes against suggestions that it had to do with the poor display of the 26-year-old. He showed no hesitation when calling out the 'stupid analysis' as the ex-Ajax boss backed his player fully.

What Shearer Said

He didn't hold back

Shearer was rather scathing in his assessment of Rashford's display in the recent clash with the Seagulls, as the pundit claimed: "Ruud van Nistelrooy has been brought in and he's going to have to work his magic somehow."

The main source of frustration he felt when watching the United man's display at Brighton was his inability to remain onside in vital situations for his side. This saw a goal he scored chalked off for offside and prevented Ten Hag's men from making the most of a promising counter-attacking situation. Shearer stated:

"He's not a youngster anymore, Gary. He has to understand the position and look across the pitch when he can see the whole of it. He shouldn't be offside then."

The comment that may have really stung was short and sweet from Shearer, who added: "You've got to be better than that."