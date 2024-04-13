Highlights Erik ten Hag stormed out of his post-match conference after Man United's draw with Bournemouth.

He was unhappy with one of the reporters' questions and quickly walked out of the interview.

United's chase for the top four took a hit with the draw.

Erik ten Hag stormed out of his post-match conference following Manchester United's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Red Devils are chasing a place in the top four, and subsequently a spot in the Champions League next season, but stumbled against the Cherries when they came from behind twice to share the spoils.

The result was a big blow for the club, who failed to capitalise on Tottenham Hotspur's absolute thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United earlier in the day. It had clearly left Ten Hag frustrated too, as he stormed out of his press conference after the match, taking offence to one of the questions he was asked.

Ten Hag Stormed Out After He Was Asked About United Falling Below Seventh

The club have never finished below seventh in their Premier League history

After failing to beat Bournemouth, Ten Hag wasn't in the mood to talk about United's potential issues and he showed just that when he refused to answer a question about the club potentially finishing below seventh and recording their worst-ever Premier League finish.

During the press conference, one reporter began to ask Ten Hag about United slipping to seventh in the table. He highlighted the fact that the club stand a strong chance of even falling further, with West Ham United just two points behind and breathing down their necks. Finishing lower than seventh would be the club's worst-ever finish in the Premier League, but the former Ajax boss was in no mood to discuss it, letting the reporter know as much before he walked out.

"I don't comment. That question is not important at this moment."

United Came From Behind Twice to Avoid Defeat

Bruno Fernandes spared their blushes both times

It could have been much worse for United and Ten Hag, though, as the Red Devils were forced to fight back from a goal down twice to escape Bournemouth with at least a point. After Dominic Solanke opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 16th minute, Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes equalised for United just after the half-hour mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have only finished outside of the top four in the Premier League five times

They weren't on equal ground for long, though, as Justin Kluivert poked Bournemouth back in front five minutes later. United skipper Fernandes was on hand to save his side once more, though, scoring from the penalty spot when they were awarded a spot-kick in the second half. Questions have been raised about whether or not it should have been a penalty, but it was given, and neither side managed to take control from there, sharing the points.