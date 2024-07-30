Highlights Erik ten Hag has gone from almost being sacked by Manchester United to being in a stronger position than ever after their FA Cup win.

Ten Hag's future looks bright under new ownership as United manager.

Past success and promising signings signal a potential bright future for United.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was perilously close to losing his job at Old Trafford before he saved his skin with an FA Cup final win over Manchester City at the end of May - but a victory and another trophy at Old Trafford means that the Dutchman is staying on. And Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has claimed that despite his underwhelming endeavours last season, the former Ajax boss is now in a stronger position than ever before with the new season almost upon us.

An eighth-placed finish in the top-flight last season was United's worst-ever in the Premier League era, and to add to their misfortunes, a Champions League group stage exit and a League Cup exit early doors to Newcastle United had fans on Ten Hag's back. However, Reddy believes that despite his downfall, Ten Hag is now in as good a place as ever as United turn into the INEOS era after the cup win - with the future under the new ownership offering him a new lease of life.

Reddy: Ten Hag "In as Strong a Place as Ever"

The United boss is ready to attack his third season

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Reddy said that Ten Hag could have asked for anything he wanted to after the League Cup final win over Newcastle - and being in a similar place now, he could perhaps do the same this summer. Reddy said:

"I was actually told recently that Erik ten Hag is in his strongest position as Manchester United manager as he's ever been. And they say that the last time they felt he was as concrete in this position was when he won the League Cup final, which at that point, anything he asked for he could've got. "And I think he's in that position because there was the idea to replace him ahead of the FA Cup final. The result - but more importantly the performance - in that final meant that there was some considerations to be made. "The reaction from the fan base would not have been good had they sacked him right after the FA Cup final. "So then INEOS have gone away, they've met with a series of other managers, got to the point of discussing financial packages with [Roberto] de Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel - and they look at everything and they decide that Erik is still the best man for the job."

Ten Hag Could Look to Develop Youth

He has a good chance of a long tenure by prioritising youngsters

Ten Hag had a solid start to life at the Theatre of Dreams, winning the League Cup in his first season as Red Devils boss alongside finishing third in the Premier League as he dispelled the awful campaign endured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2021/22.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 23 3rd Losses 9 =4th Goals scored 58 =7th Goals conceded 43 =3rd xG 67.92 6th

It was from there that the Dutchman had seemingly turned United's fortunes around - and having been given a reprieve, there is every chance that the club can challenge for the Champions League again.

The signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro show a clear plan for the future, and whilst trophies may not be immediately on the horizon, there is every reason for United fans to have hope for the future with their young squad being one of the most impressive in the country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 66 of his 114 games as Manchester United manager

Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, to name but a few, all form a young squad that has the potential to be superb and Ten Hag will look to take advantage of that.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.