Highlights There may be some sections of the media, like TNT Sports, that enjoy seeing Manchester United in crisis as it generates clicks and views.

Manchester United fans and the manager have the right to be distrustful of the way the club is being covered in the media, but winning more matches would help silence the critics.

Erik ten Hag was certainly shocked to hear a journalist openly claim that the media prefers to see the Red Devils in crisis.

Almost every football fan these days seems to think there is some sort of agenda against them. Whether it be referees conspiring against them, or the media working hard to always direct negativity at their club, there always seems to be some sort of problem.

For the most part, however, this is completely untrue. After all, with VAR these days, every top side has suffered from a poor call in recent times. But that's no great conspiracy, it's just that many officials aren't very good at implementing the technology. And when it comes to the media, there are far too many different facets of that for there to be one cohesive agenda all directed at the same club.

Saying all that, though, after a recent clip went viral on social media, Manchester United fans may well be justified in getting on their tinfoil hats. This is because a journalist openly claimed that the media do 'like to see' the Red Devils in crisis.

As the Premier League club are one of the biggest teams in the world, there is always a lot of focus on how they perform. And with the team struggling at times this term, there has been plenty to talk about.

Man United bottom of Group A

In the Champions League so far, for instance, United have won just once in their opening four games and now sit bottom of Group A. However, with two games to spare, they are only one point off Galatasaray and Copenhagen who sit in third and second above them.

With that being the case, It is vitally important that Erik ten Hag and co can come away with a result as they travel to Turkey tonight. After that, Man Utd then travel away to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Journalist discusses Man United agenda with Ten Hag

These two fixtures when referenced by a journalist in a recent interview for TNT Sports with the club's manager, but the reporter also let something slip when speaking to Ten Hag. He said:

"Every week feels like a big week but this feels like an important week for you. A little bit of a point where the season can really improve, or another crisis as we like to see from the outside."

After hearing a member of the media openly claim that there is a desire to see Man United in 'crisis', Ten Hag looked somewhat taken aback. As you can see in the footage below, a shocked smirk appeared on his face as he replied:

"Oh, you like it? Okay, that’s quite honest. You want to see it, but we don’t care about that.”

All in all, it does sound as though there is at least one section of the media, in TNT Sports, that feels as though it's good for clicks and views when Manchester United play badly. This isn't a huge surprise, though, as any big club failing to win always makes for a good news story.

Even so, if you are a Man United fan, or even the manager, you certainly have the right to feel a bit distrustful of the way your club is being covered in the media right now. Still, if they won more often on the pitch, there would be less drama to talk about. With that being the case, they could certainly silence their critics with a second Champions League victory of the season against Galatasaray.