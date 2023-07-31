Youngster Omari Forson was substituted in only the 36th minute by manager Erik ten Hag during Manchester United's final US tour friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the German side in an action packed match.

Strikes from Diogo Dalot and Antony were not enough as Donyell Malen (x2) and Youssoufa Moukoko put United to the sword.

Ten Hag named a completely changed line-up from the previous game against Real Madrid, with squad players and youngsters kicking the game off.

Forson, alongside Facundo Pellistri were given the opportunity to impress in the opening 45 minutes with the players expected to start the majority of games to come on in the second half.

There was one exception made during the opening period by ten Hag as he ordered Antony to get ready to head on shortly after the half hour mark.

The Brazilian was sent on in the 36th minute to replace Forson due to behaviour from the youngster that was not received well by his manager.

Erik ten Hag hooks Omari Forson during first half

The young midfielder had a good start to the game and even forced the opposition goalkeeper into a good save early on with scores level.

An impressive cameo soon turned sour as the 19-year-old was tackled by Karim Adeyemi and was unable to win the ball back.

He showed his frustration by kicking out at defender Julian Ryerson, to which both he and Adeyemi reacted furiously.

The German forward quickly made his feelings known before the pair went head-to-head with the United player pushing his opponent.

Adeyemi did retaliate by grabbing Forson's shirt.

Senior players from both sides were swift in breaking up the scuffle which looked to have blown over after a yellow card for both men.

Forson had to be consoled by Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen as he made his way off the pitch looking visibly upset at the decision.

Ten Hag was not in the mood to hand out sympathy, however, as he handed out a public lecture to the young man on the touchline instead of leaving it for the changing room.

After the game, the Dutch boss explained his decision by saying, per the Sun: "When there is a VAR, he gets sent off."

He did suggest there is a lesson to be learned from the difficult moment as he continued: "He played a good game and the opponent gets annoyed with him, so that is a learning curve but don't take it into your own hands.

"You can't be the judge, you have to play football, you have to beat your opponent, you have to net and that is the best way to react."

VIDEO: Omari Forson clashes with Karim Adeyemi in Man Utd vs Dortmund

What did ten Hag make of the performance vs Borussia Dortmund?

The boss was not afraid to discuss his disappointment at the performance as he stated: "There are no excuses," when speaking about the 3-2 loss.

He also claimed: "We have to perform no matter what, and then you have to be ruthless and win games because we are Man United and the fans are expecting from us wins."

A game against Wolves looms in less than two weeks to raise the curtain on their Premier League campaign.

The club have already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana, with a deal also being agreed to bring in forward, Rasmus Hojllund.

Focus is set to shift to outgoings once the Danish international signs, with Harry Maguire, McTominay and Fred all potentially heading for the exit door.