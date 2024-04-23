Highlights Manchester United could have a 'golden chance' to appoint Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford as INEOS consider whether to make a change in the dugout, and The Guardian writer Jamie Jackson has claimed that they could have a 'golden chance' of appointing Thomas Tuchel, while Liverpool might be scared off by his reputation for being temperamental.

Liverpool and United could both be in the market for a new manager during the summer, with the Merseyside outfit certainly needing to find a new coach after Jurgen Klopp decided to depart. It wouldn't be an ideal time for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to make a change due to having to shop in the same pool of managers as their North West rivals.

Whether Liverpool would be interested in appointing Tuchel remains to be seen, but United could now have an opportunity to steal a march and secure his signature.

United Have 'Golden Chance' to Appoint Tuchel

The German manager can't be ignored

Writing in the Guardian, Jackson has suggested that Manchester United could now have a golden chance of appointing Tuchel in the dugout, and he's a manager who simply can't be ignored by INEOS...

A man who won the Champions League by outsmarting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final simply cannot be ignored. For more to recommend the German, a scan at his stints leading Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich – clubs with fertile internecine politics – and the simple fact he will be available from June having agreed to leave his current posting at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Tuchel’s reputation for being temperamental may scare off Liverpool, who are also in the market for a new manager, and so United appear to have a golden chance to snap up a serial trophy winner.

Bayern Munich confirmed earlier in the season that Tuchel would be heading through the exit door in the summer, and a return to the Premier League could be of interest to the former Chelsea boss. BILD journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that the German manager is ready for a new challenge in the summer, with the United job of interest to him.

It would be a bit of a risk from the Red Devils with Tuchel being relieved of his duties in his last two jobs - Chelsea and Bayern - but he still enjoyed success in both roles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel won a Champions League with Chelsea and a Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.

Erik Ten Hag's Time is Running Out at Man Utd

He might not survive the summer

It's been an inconsistent campaign for the Red Devils who have failed to progress after qualifying for the Champions League last season. Although they have managed to reach the FA Cup final, they've ultimately failed in the Premier League, which is undoubtedly more important than winning a domestic cup.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has recently claimed that he doesn't see ten Hag surviving the summer, with United's goal difference a sackable offence in itself. Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has shared a similar view on the Dutch tactician, suggesting that he's 'gone' and winning the FA Cup wouldn't be enough to save his job.

All the signs are pointing towards an exit for ten Hag at the end of the season, but it's unclear as of yet who INEOS are going to appoint in the dugout.

