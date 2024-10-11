Key Takeaways Erik ten Hag looks set to stay at Manchester United despite an unconvincing start.

Thomas Tuchel is one of the favourites to replace the Dutchman should he be sacked

The German's Premier League record implies he may be an improvement over his Dutch counterpart.

It appears as though Erik ten Hag may live to fight another day, as recent reports have suggested that the Dutchman will be allowed to continue in his post as Manchester United manager following a seven-hour discussion about his job involving co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer and the rest of the football operations team—headed by CEO Omar Berrada.

The Red Devils have made their worst start in Premier League history. They have averaged a little over a point per game after seven fixtures and sit 14th in the standings. This has led many to speculate that the former Ajax coach is hanging on by a thread, despite his assertions that he remains in a strong position.

One of the things that could save Ten Hag is the fact that there are no obvious candidates to fill his shoes. The most likely appears to be Thomas Tuchel, who met with club representatives over the summer. While the United faithful may be skeptical as to how the German would fit into a long-term project, his history in England's top flight shows that he could be a suitable replacement should they decide to move on without Ten Hag.

Ten Hag vs Tuchel - Premier League Record

The duo have a similar win rate

While neither Ten Hag nor Tuchel have led their respective teams to Premier League glory, they have still made their mark on the division. Both of their best finishes have come in their first full seasons, with the German leading Chelsea to third in 2022. As for his Dutch counterpart, he would repeat the same feat a year later, managing to do so by securing one extra point, as the Red Devils finished the 2022/23 term with 75 points, compared to the Blues' 74 from 12 months earlier.

In terms of overall points gained in the Premier League, it is once again Ten Hag who looks slightly more impressive, having mustered up 143 compared to Tuchel's 122. However, the 54-year-old does have an additional 20 games in charge under his belt. When this is adjusted to points per game, the outlook changes significantly, with the former Borussia Dortmund man reigning supreme.

Tuchel's 35 wins give him a success rate of 55% in his 63 appearances on the touchline. Meanwhile, the current United boss's recent struggles have seen his win rate dip lower, with 43 wins in 84 matches, leaving him with a win rate of just 51%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won eight trophies in his managerial career compared to Thomas Tuchel's 11.

Ten Hag vs Tuchel - Premier League Record Stats Ten Hag Tuchel Games 83 63 Wins 43 35 Draws 14 17 Losses 26 11 Win rate 51% 55% PPG 1.72 1.93

Ten Hag vs Tuchel - Offensive Record

Tuchel's teams have been more efficient in front of goal

If there is one thing Man United fans expect, it's goals. The demands of being one of the most famous clubs in the world mean that, on the pitch, the players must act like it and do everything to score goals aplenty. This is something that only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consistently managed since Sir Alex Ferguson's regime, and something that Ten Hag has most certainly struggled with.

To start the season, the Red Devils rank 19th in goals scored in the entire league, highlighting their inability to break down low-block teams and their lack of a clinical edge. This isn't just a recent development, though, as United have scored just 120 goals in Ten Hag's 83 league games in charge, averaging 1.4 goals per game.

Tuchel, on the other hand, has seen his sides be far more efficient. His Chelsea teams managed 109 goals, resulting in an average of 1.7 goals per game, which may be music to the ears of players like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag vs Tuchel - Offensive Record Stats Ten Hag Tuchel Games 83 63 Goals 120 109 GPG 1.4 1.7

Ten Hag vs Tuchel - Defensive Record

United's midfield imbalance has been a problem under Ten Hag

If there was ever an area where it seems clear that the former PSG and Mainz boss could help United improve, it is in their defensive setup. A large part of the criticism directed at Ten Hag stems from the number of attempts on goal his side has conceded, largely due to the excessive space left in midfield. This allows opposing teams to bear down on their back four and create ample scoring opportunities.

As a result, the former 20-time champions have conceded 109 times during the Dutchman's Premier League tenure, averaging 1.3 goals conceded per game. What's even more startling is that David De Gea won the Golden Glove in Ten Hag's first season.

In contrast, Tuchel watched just 55 balls nestle in the back of his own net while at Stamford Bridge, which is a far healthier statistic and might be the figure that makes INEOS's head turn should the same problems persist.

Ten Hag vs Tuchel - Defensive Record Stats Ten Hag Tuchel Games 83 63 Goals conceded 109 55 GCPG 1.3 0.8

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League - accurate as of 11/10/2024.