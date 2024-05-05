Highlights Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, while Erik ten Hag is on rocky ground at Manchester United.

Tuchel's tactical flexibility would help United while Ten Hag's diplomatic personality could help him to deal with politics in the Bayern boardroom.

A report in The Times said that United are considering Tuchel as a possible replacement for Ten Hag, while Bild claim Ten Hag is on Bayern's shortlist.

An unexpected job swap could be on the cards this summer, with reports claiming that Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel are under consideration by Bayern Munich and Manchester United respectively. Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season, while Ten Hag's United future is far from certain.

Both men have endured difficult periods in recent months. United supporters went into this season with high hopes off the back of an encouraging 2022-23 campaign, but Ten Hag has presided over an extremely disappointing season.

United suffered early exits in both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, while they are currently seventh in the Premier League and could still mathematically finish as low as 10th, despite the season being in its final month. The Red Devils' only chance of salvaging some pride will come against Manchester City in a rerun of last season's FA Cup final.

Erik ten Hag vs Thomas Tuchel - 2023-24 Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Win percentage Erik ten Hag at United 47 23 7 17 48.9 Thomas Tuchel at Bayern 46 30 6 10 65.2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sir Alex Ferguson (59.67) and Jose Mourinho (58.33) have higher win percentages at United than Erik ten Hag (58.26).

No Chance of Tuchel-Bayern U-turn

Boss will leave Bavarian giants in summer

Tuchel is preparing to leave Bayern just a year on from replacing Julian Nagelsmann as the Bundesliga club's manager. Nagelsmann was dismissed less than two years into a five-year contract last March, owing to off-field issues and a lack of popularity among many senior Bayern players.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel was seen as the man who could get the best out of Bayern's squad, but a poor Bundesliga campaign as well as an early German Cup exit at the hands of third-tier side FC Saarbrucken led to Bayern taking the decision to announce in February that Tuchel would be replaced at the end of the season.

Related Thomas Tuchel’s Innovative Training Methods Thomas Tuchel's interesting training ground methods could soon be heading back to the Premier League, with the German linked to Man United.

Bayern's form has improved in recent weeks and they could yet end the campaign as Champions League winners, with a semi-final second leg in Madrid to come next week, but there is no chance of Bayern and Tuchel going back on their plan to cut ties.

"Since we agreed to part ways, Bayern has been looking intensively for a new coach. I'm guessing probably even before our conversation," Tuchel told Sky in Germany. "That's bad motivation to then say: ah, let's do it again with you. Nah. From my point of view, that's clear."

It's feasible that United and Bayern will both be looking for a new manager ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and while The Times report that Tuchel is on United's shortlist of candidates, BILD's Christian Falk claims that Ten Hag is currently on Bayern's radar. A fresh start could do both managers some good.

Why Job Swap Could Make Sense

Ten Hag's personality suits Bayern while United could do with Tuchel's tactics

Tuchel has Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea and, given what has happened at Stamford Bridge since he left, Chelsea fans will no doubt be ruing the day Todd Boehly dismissed the German in order to bring Graham Potter in.

Fabrizio Romano claimed Tuchel is open to returning to England, telling CaughtOffside: “Thomas Tuchel is not speaking to any other club at the moment, his full focus is on the Champions League. Then of course if he leaves Bayern he’s open to considering opportunities, and I’m told he’d be more than happy to return to the Premier League one day."

A lot of United fans on social media aren't particularly enamoured by the prospect of Tuchel replacing Ten Hag, but he is objectively a more proven manager than the Dutchman. Tuchel reached back-to-back Champions League finals in 2020 and 2021, winning the latter, and his tactical flexibility would be welcomed at United.

Tuchel's man-management skills have been questioned but his tactical nous, unlike Ten Hag's, cannot be. United have persisted with the same failing system all season and there has been a reluctance from Ten Hag to change tack, with the former Ajax manager seemingly content to see his side consistently overrun in midfield and face dozens of shots per game.

As for Ten Hag potentially taking over at Bayern, a move would see him return to the club he spent two years at between 2013 and 2015. At Bayern, Ten Hag would find a club with a far better sporting structure than the one he is operating under at United. Bayern's players are also better than United's and that would give Ten Hag's preferred playing style a greater chance of achieving success.

Karl Heinz-Rummenigge, the former Bayern CEO who is now on the club's supervisory board, is fond of Ten Hag from the coach's time in charge of Bayern II. He said in 2019: "First of all, I have to say, that he’s a very kind man. Erik is a very pleasant guy.

"I also think he’s capable of doing big things as a coach and he's proving this now. I think this Ajax team is the best one they've had for 10 years. Around the last years, they were not one of the top international teams, but he is leading them gradually back at a high level."

Political discontent in the Bayern boardroom is never far away, but Ten Hag is a diplomat and his personality would probably suit a club like Bayern more than a manager like Tuchel, who can ruffle feathers. Ultimately, a lot of pieces would have to fall into place for Tuchel to be managing United and Ten Hag to be managing Bayern at the beginning of next season, but it will be interesting to see how the next few weeks and months play out on the managerial merry-go-round.