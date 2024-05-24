Highlights Erik Ten Hag is set to leave Manchester United after the FA Cup final, reports suggest.

United's season has seen early cup exits and their worst Premier League finish.

INEOS have shown a lack of respect around Ten Hag's exit, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Erik ten Hag's reported impending exit from Manchester United means that the Dutchman will bid his farewell to the Red Devils after their FA Cup final clash against local rivals Manchester City - but he found out that he would be leaving Old Trafford two weeks ago before the Premier League clash against Arsenal, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Ten Hag's dismal season at the helm saw the Red Devils fade away from three competitions incredibly early; exiting the Champions League at group stage level, being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United back in October and an eighth-placed finish saw them sit 29 points behind City come the end of the campaign. A report by the Guardian suggested that Ten Hag will depart the club after their cup final clash under the famous Wembley Arch following his disappointing campaign - and Fjortoft has added fuel to the fire by claiming that Ten Hag was told in the week leading up to their clash against the Gunners on May 12.

Ten Hag "Was Told" of Man Utd Sacking before Arsenal game

Ten Hag has seemingly overseen four games knowing he won't continue

With United having to play Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton to close out their season all within a week of the final day, seven points from those games would have seen them finish seventh in the table.

But having only collected six points, it means that Ten Hag has overseen United's worst finish in Premier League history and only a win against City at Wembley can secure European football at the expense of Newcastle via FA Cup qualification.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Premier League ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Shots conceded per game 17.6 19th Yellow cards 81 8th Shots taken per game 14.5 =6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

Ten Hag's men did grab two wins in what looks to be his final two league games, but it wasn't enough - and Fjortoft's report suggests that Ten Hag crawled over the finish line in the top-flight with the knowledge that he wouldn't be at Old Trafford next season, with the Norwegian journalist blasting INEOS for their "lack of respect". He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“To think that ONE game at Wembley is decisive for Ten Hag’s future is [a] lack of respect and knowledge for how INEOS works. “Stay or go? [It was] decided weeks ago. Was always a gamble to think that this could be a secret till after the FA Cup final. “I understand he was told the week before the Arsenal game.”

Manchester United Have Fallen Flat Since Ferguson Departure

The Red Devils have massively fallen off the track

United have only won four major honours - excluding the Community Shield - since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. For a club of their size, four major trophies in over a decade is categorically not good enough and no matter who they bring in as manager, the same problems occur.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson's lowest Premier League points tally was 75 points - a figure only beaten once since he left (81 points in 2017/18, under Jose Mourinho)

Ten Hag's replacement will have a huge job on their hands; having to correct the wrongs made in recruitment, tactical approaches being changed and first and foremost, results must improve if they are to get rid of the dustwebs that are beginning to form in the trophy cabinet at Old Trafford.

Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino are the two names that have been most heavily linked with the imminent vacancy and fans will be hanging their hopes on Ten Hag's replacement being able to change their fortunes.

Related Martial Being Selected for Man Utd Will be a 'Disgrace' Manchester United forward Anthony Martial looks set to return to the squad for the FA Cup final after resuming training.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.