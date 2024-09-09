Former Manchester United player Wes Brown snubbed Rasmus Hojlund, who has missed his employers’ opening three outings of the season through injury, when quizzed over Erik ten Hag’s best starting XI.

Having avoided being sacked by the club’s new INEOS-led regime over the summer, the former Ajax boss has endured his fair share of struggles since the new campaign got underway.

Questions remain over who his strongest line-up is for the new term. And in the eyes of Brown, there’s no room for Copenhagen-born Hojlund, 21, as he opted for summer signing Joshua Zirkzee in the solitary centre-forward berth ahead of his club teammate, who has scored 16 goals since arriving at Old Trafford.

In reality, Ten Hag does have a wealth of talent – and experience – to choose from. And on a week-by-week basis, the 54-year-old has the onerous task of picking his side to face whichever opponent is in front of him and his men.

Brown, while talking to BoyleSports, via The Mirror, has named who he believes Ten Hag should opt for in the near future in an attempt to change their fortunes and went for a sturdy back four before snubbing Hojlund in favour of ex-Bologna man Zirkzee, who impressed on international duty with the Netherlands.

The former defender said: "For me, Manchester United’s best XI would be Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot in front of Andre Onana. It’s about finding that consistency and I think they would gel together if they had a run of games, and all stayed fit. Those centre-halves would both dig in.

"I’d have Joshua Zirkzee up front who I have been impressed with, for his size he is very good with his feet. I’d stick with Marcus Rashford on the left and have Bruno Fernandes in the 10, having the freedom to create and score in between the lines, that’s where he plays his best football."

Hojlund vs Zirkzee - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Hojlund Zirkzee Minutes 2,172 2,772 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots per game 1.3 2.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 1.5 Aerials won per game 0.8 0.9 Overall rating 6.70 7.03

Brown, who won a plethora of trophies in his 362-game career at Old Trafford, suggested that Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte could form the double pivot, while Alejandro Garnacho, rather than August Player of the Month Amad Diallo, should be trusted with deploying the spot on the right wing.

‌"I’d like to see Kobbie Mainoo and if Manuel Ugarte is fit, I’d like to see him playing after the international break. He has the experience to be able to break up opposition attacks and it’s good to have that competition now. On the right I’d go with Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo has done a lot to try and get a starting spot for I’d stick with Garnacho for now."

Viewed as the long-term option for Manchester United’s goalscoring woes, the ex-Atalanta man completed his £72 million-worth transfer in the summer of 2023 and enjoyed a decent maiden season with the Red Devils.

Albeit struck by injury, the 18-cap Denmark international managed to net 16 strikes across all competitions, comprised of 10 in the Premier League and a quintet of goals in the Champions League, which Manchester United crashed out of early on.

With Ten Hag’s men currently struggling to find the back of the net – as evidenced by their two goals in three games – Hojlund’s return to action couldn’t come sooner for the 13-time Premier League champions, who next face Southampton after the international hiatus.