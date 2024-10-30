New details have emerged which cast a damning light on Erik ten Hag and his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo when the pair were at Manchester United. At one stage, things got so bad the club icon was barred from the training ground, and not even allowed to retrieve a pair of his trainers.

The Dutch manager was sacked this week, leaving the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League title on 11 points after nine games. Although he did bring silverware to Old Trafford – one FA Cup and one League Cup – domestic and European form was far from convincing.

As such, it's come as little surprise that Ten Hag has now left the club. For some fans, one issue that never helped his popularity was his treatment of Ronaldo. The former Ajax coach ultimately felt as though it would be best to move forward without the Portuguese forward involved, eventually leading to his Al-Nassr move in December 2022.

Ten Hag Banned Ronaldo From Training Ground

Senior players viewed it as 'unnecessary humiliation'

It was a high-profile falling out, with Ronaldo delivering a now infamous interview with Piers Morgan, taking aim at many issues at Man United. He also made headlines for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham in October 2022.

With both men no longer involved with the club, new details have emerged showing just how bad things got between the pair.

ESPN journalist Rob Dawson recalled a key incident from this period, explaining that after Ronaldo was punished for his behaviour vs Spurs, many within the club started to think 'Ten Hag had taken the punishment too far'. He added more context, writing:

"Ronaldo was initially ordered to train away from the first team, but when he tried to enter the dressing room and retrieve a pair of his trainers, he was told by staff he wasn't allowed in. The stand-off ended only when Ronaldo enlisted an academy player to go into the dressing room for him, with a number of senior players viewing the blanket ban as an unnecessary humiliation."

Related Man United Managers Since Sir Alex Ferguson Ranked on Points per Game Despite his recent woes, Erik ten Hag remains surprisingly high up on the list.

Unless a player ever comes out to confirm as much, we will never know if incidents such as this contributed to some of the poor form at Old Trafford – although it's hard not to think it must have played a part. Regardless, Ten Hag certainly hasn't been able to get the best out of his squad on a consistent basis for the most part of his tenure.

Ruben Amorim looks set to replace the Dutchman imminently, and he'll hope to learn from Ten Hag's mistakes – although thankfully will not have to deal with a personality quite as big as Ronaldo.

Stats via SofaScore.