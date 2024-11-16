Key Takeaways Scott McTominay left Man United due to financial constraints, despite Erik ten Hag not wanting to lose him.

McTominay is thriving at Napoli, scoring goals and forming a strong partnership with Billy Gilmour.

The midfielder has no regrets about leaving Old Trafford, focusing on success and ignoring negativity.

Manchester United's transfer business was mainly focused on incomings over the summer - with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Marraoui and Joshua Zirkzee arriving at Old Trafford. That influx of talent meant there wasn't room in the squad for several others who fell by the wayside.

One of those men was Scott McTominay. The Scotland international had been a loyal servant at Old Trafford for seven years after breaking into the first-team in 2017. His rise to become a regular in the matchday squad never necessarily brought McTominay to be a key player on the red side of Manchester, and the decision was made to let him go after years of speculation about his future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only five players made more appearances at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag than Scott McTominay (85).

Former Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag - who lost his job just months after agreeing to sell the player - has publicly admitted he didn't want to lose a valuable member of the dressing room. However, with the large expenditure on new additions, the club had to raise funds to comply with Financial Fair Play Regulations.

Scott McTominay Loving Life in Italy

He has 'no regrets' over Man Utd exit

Antonio Conte's Napoli are flying high in Serie A so far this season, with new signing McTominay being key to the strong start the Naples-based outfit have made. The 27-year-old has endeared himself to his new fans, while Italian media have handed him the nickname 'jolly'.

In nine league matches for his new club, McTominay has found the net twice, while registering as many assists. Alongside Scotland international teammate Billy Gilmour, the former Man United youth team prospect is proving there's more to life for British players than Premier League football.

In a recent interview with The Times, he stated how it was an incredibly difficult choice to depart Old Trafford. However, McTominay did state that he holds no regrets over the final decision he made:

"Obviously it’s a big decision, there’s no denying that. "It was a huge decision for me and my family and my friends. At times like that in your life you just have to say, ‘Do I want to do it? Absolutely,’ and go for it. There’s no looking back. I’ve never had any regrets in my life or my career and I continue that way to this day."

His burning desire to be the best he can be is what's driving the ex-United star's decision-making: "I want my career to be successful and I’m going to go out of my way to try and push myself to be the best football player and best person that I can possibly be."

English football can sometimes be a cesspit for negativity - especially online - although the box-to-box ace claims not to pay any attention to his critics: "That’s something I stay well away from. There’s no reason for me to pay attention to that. The past is the past. I’m enjoying my football and just want to do everything in my power to push my team higher up the table and do my best for my manager in Italy as well."

Ten Hag Didn't Want to Sell

He claims the club were 'forced' into the decision

Recently sacked manager Ten Hag was willing to publicly state that he ideally would've kept hold of the Scot. In the same breath, he bemoaned the financial regulations that meant a sale was necessary (per The Mirror):

"I’m very happy for Scott. As I said, when he left, I didn’t want this but that’s the rules the club had to deal with. The rules are, I would even say, bad, but that’s the situation created. It forced us to make this decision."

McTominay was often a reliable figure in Ten Hag's ranks, as he made 85 appearances under the Dutch manager. In those matches, he showed his goalscoring ability by finding the net 13 times, while also registering four assists.

Any time Ten Hag's future looked at risk, he called upon the energetic engine room ace. For example, his introduction from the bench against Brentford in the 2023/24 season saw McTominay score two late goals to turn the game on its head and secure a vital three points for his under-fire coach.

His time in the famous red shirt came to a close after making two Premier League appearances at the start of the current campaign - in a win against Fulham and a defeat at Brighton - but the struggling Red Devils could perhaps do with his hard-working attitude to get out of their rut.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-11-24.