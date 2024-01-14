Highlights Jadon Sancho's time at Manchester United was not successful due to ongoing issues with Erik ten Hag.

An apology from Sancho may have led to a different outcome, but Ten Hag no longer wants to discuss it further.

Sancho has returned to form quickly at Borussia Dortmund, indicating he has been working hard behind the scenes.

Erik ten Hag has explained what went wrong for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United in a new interview. The winger joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season earlier this month.

It's no secret that things did not go well for the Englishman under the guidance of the Red Devils' Dutch manager. Indeed, before being shipped off to Germany for the measly loan fee of just €4m (£3.4m), Sancho had played just three times in the Premier League all season, failing to appear in any other competition.

The 23-year-old fell out with Ten Hag at the start of the campaign, with it claimed that his performances in training were not up to standard. As a result, the forward lashed out on social media, claiming he'd been made “a scapegoat”.

Sancho was subsequently denied access to the dining facilities at the club's Carrington training ground, and would only be allowed back into the first-team frame if he applied to Ten Hag. The two men never did make amends and so the player has now returned to the Bundesliga on loan.

Jadon Sancho stats Stats Premier League Bundesliga Games 58 105 Minutes 3,665 7,536 Goals 9 38 Expected Goals 7.8 25.7 Assists 6 46 Expected Assists 9.2 30 Via FBREF

Ten Hag opens up on Sancho exit

Claims "issues" began before he arrived

In a fresh interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag was quizzed about the whole situation. He was asked to give his perspective on it all and replied:

"After he was signed, one year before [I arrived], there were issues. And we have had issues all the way through. So his time here at Manchester United so far is not a success. "Now he's going back to Borussia Dortmund and I wish him the best of luck. I hope, we all hope, he'll do very well there and be successful. Then will will see what's going to happen."

The reporter then posed the question on everyone's lips, asking the Man United manager if an apology from Sancho would have led to a different outcome. Ten Hag seemed reluctant to talk about the issue but said:

"He knows what he should do. We have made that clear. It was also so clearly and obviously about his performance, so let's stop this discussion. He's gone to Dortmund and now we wish him the best of luck."

Sancho shines on Dortmund's return

Assists Marco Reus goal in 3-0 win

It's certainly fair to say that the £73m signing never really delivered the goods in England, scoring just 12 times and picking up six assists in 82 games. But any talk that he hasn't been training well has been denied by those in Germany.

Indeed, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke told SkyDE: “Jadon Sancho has no discipline problem at all. I have no idea who invented that story.”

Seeing as Sancho has returned to action immediately, and picked up a fine assist for Marco Reus just 12 minutes after coming off the bench in the club's 3-0 win against Darmstadt, it's safe to say he probably has been working hard to keep himself in good shape.

It remains to be seen if the Englishman has any future waiting for him at Manchester United once his loan spell comes to an end in the summer. But it's hard to imagine his relationship with Ten Hag being repaired at this stage. So long as the Dutchman remains in charge, you suspect Sancho won't be given a second chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.