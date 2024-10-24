Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes was left stunned after hearing Erik ten Hag's explanation for playing full-back Noussair Mazraoui as an attacking midfielder during the Red Devils' Europa League clash with Fenerbahce. Eyebrows were raised when reports first emerged that the Moroccan defender would be deployed in the unusual position, filling in for captain Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended after receiving a red card against Porto.

Ten Hag defended his decision, stating that Mazraoui's skillset made him confident the player could adapt to the role as he opted to leave attacking options like Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo on the bench. In response, an unimpressed Scholes, expressed his views on the under-pressure manager's decision.

Scholes Questions Ten Hag

The former playmaker was shocked by the manager's decision

Ahead of the game, Ten Hag explained his unorthodox line-up, as per the Manchester Evening News:

"We have some injuries and a suspension with Bruno, so we had to be creative," explained the Dutchman. "Also, we had some players who have a short turnaround to West Ham, so we've made some changes there and a different set-up, but not so much different because we want to keep consistency.

"Eriksen there, Mainoo as the No.6 and we bring Mazraoui into the No.10 position. I know him from before, sometimes played him there for Ajax, also playing him as a full-back, and also in our system he's playing in the half spaces, so he's capable of doing this job. He can do good pressing."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Prior to Thursday's fixture, Mazraoui has played 44 games in central midfield.

Speaking on the TNT Sports broadcast, Scholes gave his response to the call and explained who he believed was suited for the role, stating:

"I’m confused by it. I even think his explanation of it was confusing. I think Eriksen is perfect for that. hope Mazraoui understands better what he has to do than I do. I found it difficult to understand (Ten Hag's explanation). I don’t see him as a number 10."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 24/10/2024