Highlights Erik ten Hag is likely to be sacked from his position as Manchester United manager after the FA Cup final vs Manchester City.

The Dutchman has had yet another poor season at Old Trafford, and his fate is even being mocked on WWE television.

During an episode of SmackDown, WWE commentator Wade Barrett referenced how Ten Hag was set to lose his job as United boss.

Erik ten Hag's fate has been cast into a whirlwind of uncertainty as of late. The news of the Dutch manager's impending dismissal has injected intrigue into today's FA Cup final. Despite the storm brewing around him, the former Ajax boss will lead his Manchester United side onto the revered Wembley turf for a rematch with rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's City stride into the game, their confidence soaring. City, having clinched their fourth consecutive Premier League title just last Sunday, are formidable favourites to defend their FA Cup win from last year. Two Ilkay Gundogan goals were enough for City to triumph over United in last season's final, a testament to their dominance.

Erik ten Hag to Bid Farewell to United

Kieran McKenna, a former United coach, could be the man to replace him

The contrast between City's stability and United's turmoil is stark. Reports have surfaced over the past 48 hours, indicating that United will part ways with Ten Hag, regardless of the outcome. In a twist of fate, some reports have even suggested that Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is United's top target.

This is not new territory for the Red Devils. In 2016, the club parted ways with then-manager Louis van Gaal, despite the veteran manager leading United to an FA Cup triumph over Crystal Palace. However, the build-up to that final was far less tumultuous than this one. Erik ten Hag's plight has gripped the footballing world and extended beyond it.

WWE Mock Erik ten Hag

During WWE's Friday Night SmackDown broadcast, commentator and Preston North End fan Wade Barrett poked fun at Ten Hag's situation: "Paul Heyman is The Bloodline's answer to Erik ten Hag. He still has a job, but for how much longer?"

On WWE television, Paul Heyman has seen Solo Sikoa remove his power and control ever since Roman Reigns' departure following WrestleMania. Many now feel Heyman is a 'lame duck' manager, and one can say the same about Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag on the FA Cup Final

Saturday's showpiece event is still a big game for Manchester United. A win would confirm Europa League qualification and give the club two domestic trophies in two consecutive seasons. Speaking to the press, Ten Hag reiterated the importance of winning the FA Cup: "The club did not win so many trophies in the last 10 years, so now we have a second opportunity in two years. It is a big opportunity to win another trophy."

Moreover, Ten Hag defended his record, saying: "We progressed many players to higher levels—some younger ones also came into the team and became internationals, and they were also selected for Copa Americas for the Euros, which is very good. We want to improve the squad; we want to create a team for the future, and in the meantime, we want to win trophies. And again, we have another opportunity to win a big trophy on Saturday. That is the third final in two years. I would say that is not too bad."

Ten Hag's reputation has taken many knocks throughout this season. Hearing about his impending exit before a final must be the final insult. Fans of other clubs are using the noise to poke more fun at Ten Hag, and the noise has moved beyond football. But if Ten Hag's side can shock their neighbours and win their 13th FA Cup, it may silence the critics.