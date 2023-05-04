Erik ten Hag showed his class by giving former Manchester United striker Paul Ince a gift before his side's game against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Ince, who was most recently manager of Reading, criticised Ten Hag earlier in the season after the Royals were defeated 3-1 by United in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 55-year-old admitted he felt disrespected when Ten Hag failed to invite him for a glass of wine as is customary among many managers in English football.

"I went straight up to see Sir Alex [Ferguson] because I got a text from him afterwards to say ‘come up and see me’," Ince said.

“So myself, my wife and Thomas [Ince] went up there and spent an hour with him. It disappointed me because none of the United staff asked me in for a glass of wine. I didn’t like that, it’s a lack of respect."

He added: “Whoever it is, win, lose or draw, you say pop in for a drink. Whether it’s wine or tea it doesn’t really matter.

“None of their staff did that so that was disappointing. I couldn’t give a monkeys but I just pride it on myself, as a manager, whether or not you get beaten, you say come in for a glass of wine.”

Ten Hag's brilliant gift to Paul Ince

Having been sacked by Reading in April, Ince has now turned his hand to punditry and was part of the Sky Sports team covering United's Premier League clash with the Seagulls.

And when Ten Hag came over to give a pre-match interview, he had a surprise for the ex-Red Devils man.

Indeed, the Dutchman handed over a bottle of wine in what was a clear attempt at a peace offering.

"I owe him that," Ten Hag stressed.

"That's so kind of you, thank you very much," Ince replied – clearly accepting the United boss' apology.

"There's not always time for a drink after the game," Ten Hag then joked, while putting his arm around Ince.

"We'll share if after you win the cup final," Ince then added.

Well played, Erik. Well played, indeed.

