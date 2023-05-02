Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave a touching speech to members of Alejandro Garnacho’s family as the youngster signed a new five-year contract at the club.

The boss said that the new deal was a deserved reward for his hard work this season.

Despite missing the last few games following an injury during a Premier League match against Southampton, Garnacho has been a bright spark in a great season for United.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club after a shocking television interview, Garnacho has shown that he is more than capable of stepping up in place of the Portuguese attacker.

Erik ten Hag's heartwarming words about Alejandro Garnacho

Four goals and four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils highlights his potential, and at 18 years old, his best years are still to come.

United were eager to tie him down to a new long-term deal, which was confirmed last week.

And following the documents all being signed, Ten Hag invited Garnacho’s family to Carrington and lavished praise on the youngster.

Ten Hag looks like a proud dad standing next to the talented prospect, and the manager’s elation about the new deal is demonstrated in his speech.

"I met your family, the most important people in your life," he said.

“It’s a big, big moment, so I [will say] some words. He is improving and he has improved a lot. That is why we are now here and he deserves this, a new contract. It is deserved by his performance and he has fought his way into the team.

“So, it was a huge step and he did magnificently. Now, I hope and I think this new contract is an inspiration and a motivation to do even better. Because it is a big step and today you deserve it.

“We have to do some celebrations and you have to do some celebrations with your family, they are the ones who are in your heart.”

Video: Ten Hag’s passionate speech to Alejandro Garnacho's family

The Dutch manager then set out his ambitions and also what he now expects from Garnacho going forward, stressing that he can’t afford to let up now he has signed a new deal.

“This club needs players who can do incredible things. It is not only about 'we want to win'. Also, we want to win in a certain way," he said.

“But winning is the most important and then we want to win in a certain way, because we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams. And then this club has to win trophies and you want to win trophies, because in the end a contract is great but in the end of a career you want to collect trophies.

“You want to look back and say 'I won the Premier League, I won the Champions League, I was at the World Cup'.

“I think he has the talent to do it but talent has to work, because talent that does not work will not go far. This is the start, a new start, a signed contract, and tomorrow new roles, new aims and go.”

Going off this alone, Ten Hag is showing an elite mindset that United fans will love as much as Garnacho’s family clearly did. The player's loved ones will hope he can take his game to the next level under the wing of the Dutchman.