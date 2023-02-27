Ten Hag has written an open letter to Man Utd supporters after the Carabao Cup final win.

Erik ten Hag has written an open letter to Manchester United fans following their Carabao Cup victory.

United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first trophy in six years.

First half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils in control and they never looked in danger of relinquishing that lead.

Can Man Utd win the quadruple?

One trophy down, three more to go.

United are still in with a chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season.

On Wednesday, they host West Ham looking to book their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

They're also through to the last-16 of the Europa League, where they've been drawn against Real Betis.

While in the Premier League, they trail Arsenal and Manchester City but are ready to pounce on any dropped points.

Whether it's one, two, three or all four trophies won this season at United there's no doubt that Ten Hag is creating something special at the club.

And the day following the League Cup victory, the Dutchman has written an open letter to Man Utd fans to thank them for their support.

Erik ten Hag's letter to Man Utd fans in full

To all Manchester United supporters,

I wanted to take the time to address you directly this morning.

When I arrived at the club, we spoke about the challenge and importance of reuniting this group of players with our amazing fans.

Believe me, this squad knows exactly how important you are. The bond between the supporters and the team is there for everyone to see and what we experienced together yesterday will only further strengthen that bond.

The atmosphere generated by those of you at Wembley was incredible. From the first minute until the last you were there with us, driving the team on, supporting and encouraging them to get over the line to bring the trophy back to Manchester.

For those of you who couldn’t be there, we felt your support before, during and after the game. Know that each and every one of you will always play your part in this team being successful.

I am proud of my players and staff for their preparation and performances. Yesterday, we saw the required desire, spirit and determination that we must demand of everyone who represents Manchester United.

We set ourselves high standards every day. At Wembley we met those demands and got the reward of our first trophy together.

We know the importance of silverware throughout the history of this great club. We are so happy to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford but we are by no means satisfied and we will not stop here.

Together we have experienced the feeling of what it means to win together for Manchester United. It is truly magnificent and will only make each of us hungrier for more success.

This group has made great strides in the last few months but there is still a lot more to come. I can assure you that everyone at Carrington will be working constantly because we know that this club and you, our supporters, deserve more great days like this.

We will go back to work today, with full focus now on preparing to face West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

There will be no complacency in our desire to return this club back to where we want to be.

Please know that you are vital to what we want to achieve and take yesterday as proof of what can happen when we are all United together.

Thank you for your support and dedication,

Erik ten Hag