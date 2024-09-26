Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised by Ruud Gullit for talking too much to winger Alejandro Garnacho before subbing him on during the Red Devils' Europa League game against FC Twente on Wednesday. A well-taken goal by Christian Eriksen initially set the stage for what was expected to be a promising night at Old Trafford, but a 68th-minute equalizer once again put the manager under growing scrutiny.

Gullit, a longstanding critic of Ten Hag - who had previously taken shots at his tactics during his time at Ajax - has now focused his criticism on the manager's handling of Garnacho. This comes after the INEOS-led hierarchy backed Ten Hag with a new contract over the summer.

However, after seven games into the 2024-25 season, the Red Devils have managed only three victories. As Ten Hag continues to face mounting pressure on the field, the off-field criticisms are only likely to intensify, with last season's FA Cup triumph just a distant memory.

GIVENESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have failed to win their opening major European match in each of the last four seasons, losing in 2021/22, 2022/23, and 2023/24, while drawing this time around.

Ruud Gullit Calls Out United Manager

He feels Garnacho will be left annoyed

Following Man United's failure to secure a win on Wednesday night, Gullit initially commented on the club as a whole, stating: "I am not surprised by the football Manchester United showed tonight. Why not? Because we are used to it by now."

However, it was his remarks about Ten Hag's management of Garnacho that captured more attention. On that subject, he said:

"I saw Erik ten Hag talking to Garnacho all the time. The only thing a player is thinking during a moment like that is: 'dude, leave me alone'."

Garnacho, 20, has been one of the Red Devils' more promising players at the start of this season. But after coming on as a 67th-minute substitute against Twente, his game time has been limited ever since the young Argentine winger liked a post quoting Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Erik ten Hag earlier in the campaign.

Ten Hag's Struggles Continue

The hierarchy's vote of confidence must be rapidly depleting

On more than one occasion this term, Ten Hag has been left with egg on his face. Ahead of their visit from Liverpool earlier in the month, the Dutchman had claimed that his side can “beat everyone” when everyone is fit, before then being victims of a humbling 3-0 defeat.

This week, ahead of hosting his former club, the 54-year-old said, "It's not nice to hurt something that you love." Ultimately, a 1-1 scoreline adds to a list of woes for the United boss, whose attempts at keeping his position in Old Trafford's hot seat have not done him many favours so far in a campaign where they have failed to find victory in four of their seven opening fixtures.

In need of respite, the Red Devils' schedule doesn't appear to get any easier, though. After welcoming Tottenham to the northwest this coming weekend, United then face challenging away trips to Porto in the Europa League, which is quickly followed by a visit to Villa Park.