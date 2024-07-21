Highlights There have been a number of new coaching arrivals at Manchester United this summer.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake and Jelle ten Rouwelaar all joined the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Darren Fletcher and Steve McClaren kept their jobs on Erik ten Hag's staff, but Mitchell van der Gaag, Benni McCarthy and Richard Hartis all departed.

It's a new dawn at Manchester United, with things changing on and off the pitch at Old Trafford. Not only have United made a couple of major signings in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, but there have also been significant changes behind the scenes with the arrival of a number of new coaches.

Assistant Mitchell van der Gaag left the club after two years, and was replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake, while goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis was also replaced by Jelle ten Rouwelaar. With Erik ten Hag now leaning on three new coaches as he continues to rebuild the Red Devils, this is what his coaching team looks like heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Manchester United Coaching Staff Individual Role Joined Erik ten Hag First Team Manager July 2022 Ruud van Nistelrooy Assistant Manager July 2024 Rene Hake Assistant Manager July 2024 Steve McClaren Senior First Team Coach July 2022 Darren Fletcher First Team Coach January 2021 Jelle ten Rouwelaar Goalkeeping Coach July 2024

Erik ten Hag

First Team Manager

Two trophies in two seasons should've meant that it was a foregone conclusion that Erik ten Hag would stay on as Manchester United manager. That was not to be the case though, as speculation surrounding his future mounted in the days after the derby win at Wembley.

In the end, the one-year extension option in Ten Hag's contract was triggered to see him stay at the club until 2026. New sporting director Dan Ashworth explained the thought process in keeping the Dutchman, stating:

"While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes."

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United First Team Manager 1st July 2022 Present Ajax First Team Manager 28th December 2017 30th June 2022 FC Utrecht First Team Manager 1st July 2015 27th December 2017 Bayern Munich II Manager 1st July 2013 30th June 2015 Go Ahead Eagles First Team Manager 1st July 2022 30th June 2013 PSV Eindhoven Assistant Manager 1st July 2009 30th June 2012 FC Twente Assistant Manager 1st July 2006 30th June 2009

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Assistant Manager

As part of Ten Hag's new deal, a restructuring of the coaching staff was agreed upon, the first part of which saw the return of the club legend. 18 years ago, Ruud van Nistelrooy departed the Theatre of Dreams after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson. Almost two decades later, he is now on the coaching staff.

In management, the former goal machine was previously the assistant for the Netherlands national team and head coach at PSV Eindhoven. He left his managerial post as he believed that he did not receive sufficient support from the club's hierarchy. That is something that previous United managers know about all too well.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Assistant Manager 11th July 2024 Present PSV Eindhoven First Team Manager 1st July 2022 24th May 2023 PSV U21 Manager 1st July 2021 30th June 2022 PSV U18 Manager 1st July 2020 30th June 2021 Netherlands Assistant Manager 1st March 2020 12th July 2021

Rene Hake

Assistant Manager

Ten Hag got his first break in management at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles. In a full-circle moment, he has now handed their most recent manager the opportunity to work at the biggest club of his career so far.

Rene Hake has had plenty experience across a lot of different departments over the last 15 years. He has held roles varying from assistant all the way to director of football. All of these have come in his homeland, with the move to United being the first time in his career he has ventured anywhere abroad. In the two years he spent at the Eagles, Hake managed a points per game ratio of 1.37, and will link up with Van Nistelrooy to become second in command at Old Trafford.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Assistant Manager 11th July 2024 Present Go Ahead Eagles First Team Manager 1st July 2022 6th July 2024 FC Utrecht First Team Manager 7th November 2020 22nd March 2022 FC Utrech U21 Manager 1st July 2019 7th November 2020 SC Cambuur First Team Manager 31st January 2018 30th June 2019 FC Twente First Team Manager 30th August 2015 18th October 2017 FC Twente Assistant Manager 1st July 2015 30th August 2015 PEC Zwolle Assistant Manager 1st July 2012 30th June 2015 FC Emmem Director of Football 1st July 2011 30th June 2012 FC Emmem First Team Manager 18th October 2010 30th June 2012

Steve McClaren

Senior First Team Coach

Steve McClaren's exploits as England manager and his fake Dutch accent whilst working in the country turned him into somewhat of a laughing stock. However, what he has achieved as a coach is a testament to just how strong he is in the role.

McClaren was brought back into the fold under Ten Hag, after the pair had previously worked together in a roles-reversed capacity at FC Twente. It was touted that the 63-year-old could've taken temporary charge had Ten Hag been sacked towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign. However, the Englishman still remains on the books in a senior capacity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steve McClaren was the assistant manager for Sir Alex Ferguson for 142 games between February 1999 and June 2001.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Senior First Team Coach 11th July 2024 Present Manchester United Assistant Manager 1st July 2022 10th July 2024 Derby County Advisor of Management 28th September 2021 30th June 2022 Derby County Technical Director 24th November 2020 27th September 2021 QPR First Team Manager 18th May 2018 1st April 2019 Maccabi Tel Aviv Advisor 1st September 2017 28th December 2017 Derby County First Team Manager 12th October 2016 12th March 2017 Newcastle United First Team Manager 10th June 2015 11th March 2016 Derby County First Team Manager 1st October 2013 25th May 2015 QPR Assistant Manager 2nd July 2013 30th September 2013 FC Twente First Team Manager 5th January 2012 26th February 2013 Nottingham Forest First Team Manager 1st July 2011 2nd October 2011 Wolfsburg First Team Manager 1st July 2010 7th February 2011 FC Twente First Team Manager 1st July 2008 30th June 2010 Darlington Assistant Manager 1st May 2008 30th June 2008 England Manager 1st August 2006 22nd November 2007 England Assistant Manager 1st June 2004 31st July 2006 Middlesbrough Manager 1st July 2001 31st July 2006 England Assistant Manager 1st November 2000 30th November 2002 Manchester United Assistant Manager 1st February 1999 30th June 2001 Derby County Assistant Manager 1st July 1995 31st January 1999

Darren Fletcher

First Team Coach

For a time, Darren Fletcher's role at United wasn't quite known. Originally brought in to work in the academy, he was quickly promoted to the first team before taking on the role of technical director. People couldn't understand why the Scot, who spent the majority of his playing days at Old Trafford, was so visible on the sidelines if he wasn't part of the coaching staff.

Since then, it has become clear that the former midfielder works primarily on the training ground in a coaching capacity, something all the more apparent since the arrival of Jason Wilcox. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with an understanding of the football club's culture, harking back to the times when winning trophies was a guarantee for United.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United First Team Coach 11th July 2024 Present Manchester United Technical Assistant 19th April 2024 10th July 2024 Manchester United Technical Director 10th March 2021 18th April 2024 Manchester United Assistant Manager 4th January 2021 9th March 2021 Manchester United U18 Assistant Coach 1st October 2020 3rd January 2021

Jelle ten Rouwelaar

First-Team Goalkeeping Coach

Jelle ten Rouwelaar arrived at United in July having spent two years as Burnley's goalkeeping coach during Vincent Kompany's time in charge of the Clarets. Ten Rouwelaar will work with United's goalkeepers alongside Craig Mawson, who is the assistant first-team goalkeeping coach.

Rouwelaar joined United as the replacement for Richard Hartis, who left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season. “Jelle is experienced with English football and he has some great innovations in goalkeeping, a new approach and it’s very interesting,” said Ten Hag upon Ten Rouwelaar's appointment. “I’m convinced he will really help our game, as a team, but especially the keepers, as a squad, as a team, their position in the team and how they’re aligned with the rest of the team and playing as a collective.”