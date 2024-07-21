Highlights

  • There have been a number of new coaching arrivals at Manchester United this summer.
  • Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rene Hake and Jelle ten Rouwelaar all joined the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.
  • Darren Fletcher and Steve McClaren kept their jobs on Erik ten Hag's staff, but Mitchell van der Gaag, Benni McCarthy and Richard Hartis all departed.

It's a new dawn at Manchester United, with things changing on and off the pitch at Old Trafford. Not only have United made a couple of major signings in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, but there have also been significant changes behind the scenes with the arrival of a number of new coaches.

Assistant Mitchell van der Gaag left the club after two years, and was replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake, while goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis was also replaced by Jelle ten Rouwelaar. With Erik ten Hag now leaning on three new coaches as he continues to rebuild the Red Devils, this is what his coaching team looks like heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Manchester United Coaching Staff

Individual

Role

Joined

Erik ten Hag

First Team Manager

July 2022

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Assistant Manager

July 2024

Rene Hake

Assistant Manager

July 2024

Steve McClaren

Senior First Team Coach

July 2022

Darren Fletcher

First Team Coach

January 2021

Jelle ten Rouwelaar

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2024

Erik ten Hag

First Team Manager

Erik ten Hag

Two trophies in two seasons should've meant that it was a foregone conclusion that Erik ten Hag would stay on as Manchester United manager. That was not to be the case though, as speculation surrounding his future mounted in the days after the derby win at Wembley.

In the end, the one-year extension option in Ten Hag's contract was triggered to see him stay at the club until 2026. New sporting director Dan Ashworth explained the thought process in keeping the Dutchman, stating:

"While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes."

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Manchester United

First Team Manager

1st July 2022

Present

Ajax

First Team Manager

28th December 2017

30th June 2022

FC Utrecht

First Team Manager

1st July 2015

27th December 2017

Bayern Munich II

Manager

1st July 2013

30th June 2015

Go Ahead Eagles

First Team Manager

1st July 2022

30th June 2013

PSV Eindhoven

Assistant Manager

1st July 2009

30th June 2012

FC Twente

Assistant Manager

1st July 2006

30th June 2009

Erik ten Hag
Ruud van Nistelrooy

Assistant Manager

Ruud-van-Nistelrooy

As part of Ten Hag's new deal, a restructuring of the coaching staff was agreed upon, the first part of which saw the return of the club legend. 18 years ago, Ruud van Nistelrooy departed the Theatre of Dreams after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson. Almost two decades later, he is now on the coaching staff.

In management, the former goal machine was previously the assistant for the Netherlands national team and head coach at PSV Eindhoven. He left his managerial post as he believed that he did not receive sufficient support from the club's hierarchy. That is something that previous United managers know about all too well.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Manchester United

Assistant Manager

11th July 2024

Present

PSV Eindhoven

First Team Manager

1st July 2022

24th May 2023

PSV U21

Manager

1st July 2021

30th June 2022

PSV U18

Manager

1st July 2020

30th June 2021

Netherlands

Assistant Manager

1st March 2020

12th July 2021

Rene Hake

Assistant Manager

Rene Hake

Ten Hag got his first break in management at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles. In a full-circle moment, he has now handed their most recent manager the opportunity to work at the biggest club of his career so far.

Rene Hake has had plenty experience across a lot of different departments over the last 15 years. He has held roles varying from assistant all the way to director of football. All of these have come in his homeland, with the move to United being the first time in his career he has ventured anywhere abroad. In the two years he spent at the Eagles, Hake managed a points per game ratio of 1.37, and will link up with Van Nistelrooy to become second in command at Old Trafford.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Manchester United

Assistant Manager

11th July 2024

Present

Go Ahead Eagles

First Team Manager

1st July 2022

6th July 2024

FC Utrecht

First Team Manager

7th November 2020

22nd March 2022

FC Utrech U21

Manager

1st July 2019

7th November 2020

SC Cambuur

First Team Manager

31st January 2018

30th June 2019

FC Twente

First Team Manager

30th August 2015

18th October 2017

FC Twente

Assistant Manager

1st July 2015

30th August 2015

PEC Zwolle

Assistant Manager

1st July 2012

30th June 2015

FC Emmem

Director of Football

1st July 2011

30th June 2012

FC Emmem

First Team Manager

18th October 2010

30th June 2012

Who-is-Rene-Hake-Coach-to-Join-Erik-ten-Hag's-Staff-at-Man-United
Steve McClaren

Senior First Team Coach

Steve McClaren coaching Manchester United

Steve McClaren's exploits as England manager and his fake Dutch accent whilst working in the country turned him into somewhat of a laughing stock. However, what he has achieved as a coach is a testament to just how strong he is in the role.

McClaren was brought back into the fold under Ten Hag, after the pair had previously worked together in a roles-reversed capacity at FC Twente. It was touted that the 63-year-old could've taken temporary charge had Ten Hag been sacked towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign. However, the Englishman still remains on the books in a senior capacity.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Manchester United

Senior First Team Coach

11th July 2024

Present

Manchester United

Assistant Manager

1st July 2022

10th July 2024

Derby County

Advisor of Management

28th September 2021

30th June 2022

Derby County

Technical Director

24th November 2020

27th September 2021

QPR

First Team Manager

18th May 2018

1st April 2019

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Advisor

1st September 2017

28th December 2017

Derby County

First Team Manager

12th October 2016

12th March 2017

Newcastle United

First Team Manager

10th June 2015

11th March 2016

Derby County

First Team Manager

1st October 2013

25th May 2015

QPR

Assistant Manager

2nd July 2013

30th September 2013

FC Twente

First Team Manager

5th January 2012

26th February 2013

Nottingham Forest

First Team Manager

1st July 2011

2nd October 2011

Wolfsburg

First Team Manager

1st July 2010

7th February 2011

FC Twente

First Team Manager

1st July 2008

30th June 2010

Darlington

Assistant Manager

1st May 2008

30th June 2008

England

Manager

1st August 2006

22nd November 2007

England

Assistant Manager

1st June 2004

31st July 2006

Middlesbrough

Manager

1st July 2001

31st July 2006

England

Assistant Manager

1st November 2000

30th November 2002

Manchester United

Assistant Manager

1st February 1999

30th June 2001

Derby County

Assistant Manager

1st July 1995

31st January 1999

Darren Fletcher

First Team Coach

Darren Fletcher

For a time, Darren Fletcher's role at United wasn't quite known. Originally brought in to work in the academy, he was quickly promoted to the first team before taking on the role of technical director. People couldn't understand why the Scot, who spent the majority of his playing days at Old Trafford, was so visible on the sidelines if he wasn't part of the coaching staff.

Since then, it has become clear that the former midfielder works primarily on the training ground in a coaching capacity, something all the more apparent since the arrival of Jason Wilcox. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with an understanding of the football club's culture, harking back to the times when winning trophies was a guarantee for United.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Manchester United

First Team Coach

11th July 2024

Present

Manchester United

Technical Assistant

19th April 2024

10th July 2024

Manchester United

Technical Director

10th March 2021

18th April 2024

Manchester United

Assistant Manager

4th January 2021

9th March 2021

Manchester United U18

Assistant Coach

1st October 2020

3rd January 2021

Jelle ten Rouwelaar

First-Team Goalkeeping Coach

Jelle ten Rouwelaar-1

Jelle ten Rouwelaar arrived at United in July having spent two years as Burnley's goalkeeping coach during Vincent Kompany's time in charge of the Clarets. Ten Rouwelaar will work with United's goalkeepers alongside Craig Mawson, who is the assistant first-team goalkeeping coach.

Rouwelaar joined United as the replacement for Richard Hartis, who left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season. “Jelle is experienced with English football and he has some great innovations in goalkeeping, a new approach and it’s very interesting,” said Ten Hag upon Ten Rouwelaar's appointment. “I’m convinced he will really help our game, as a team, but especially the keepers, as a squad, as a team, their position in the team and how they’re aligned with the rest of the team and playing as a collective.”

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Manchester United

Goalkeeping coach

15 July 2024

Present

Burnley

Goalkeeping coach

8 July 2022

30 June 2024

Anderlecht

Goalkeeping coach

30 June 2020

20 June 2022

NAC Breda

Goalkeeping coach

1 July 2016

30 June 2020