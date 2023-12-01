Highlights Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have made more astute and impactful signings compared to Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. Players like Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope have been important contributors to Newcastle's success.

Andre Onana, Newcastle's goalkeeper signed by Ten Hag, has better statistics than Nick Pope in terms of save percentage and saves made.

By comparing player's stats per 90 in the 2023/24 season, such as Sven Botman, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Bruno Guimaraes, we can see that Newcastle's signings have been more impressive than United's.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have both been regular fixtures of England’s top flight. The former have been crowned English champions on 20 occasions, with 13 of those coming since the Premier League's rebranding in 1992. The Magpies have enjoyed less success, however, and have been crowned the best team in England on just four occasions: 1904/05, 1906/07, 1908/09 and 1926/27.

More recently, the two have experienced dissimilar trajectories. Under new boss Erik ten Hag, and ever since Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his 26-year reign, the Greater Manchester outfit have struggled to mirror the success they yielded under the Scotsman. Whereas, since Eddie Howe’s arrival at St. James’ Park – boosted by their Saudi-backed takeover – Newcastle have become a force to be reckoned with in English football, highlighted by their return to the Champions League after their two-decade hiatus.

This weekend, the pair will go toe-to-toe in the Premier League, and three points would be massive for both sides. As things stand, Ten Hag’s side are one position ahead of Newcastle in the table but all that could change come the end of Saturday’s all-intense affair, particularly if Howe’s stubborn outfit can secure a victory in front of a raucous home support.

Interestingly, both managers have also seen a large turnover in their squads since they took over at their respective clubs. But which team has done the better business? We've taken a look at every signing made by both managers, and have then picked 10 big-name players – five from each club – who play in similar positions. Using Squawka’s comparison matrix, we've then checked who's recorded the better stats this season to see who has been the better buy. Without further ado, let’s get to it!

Ten Hag and Howe signings in their respective stints

Howe's signings at Newcastle Player Transfer sum Sandro Tonali €64m Harvey Barnes €44m Tino Livramento €37.2m Yakunba Minteh €8m Lewis Hall Loan transfer Alexander Isak €70m Anthony Gordon €45.6m Sven Botman €37m Matt Targett €17.5m Nick Pope €11.5m Harrison Ashby €3.4m Garang Kuol €350k Loris Karius Free transfer Bruno Guimaraes €42.1m Chris Wood €30m Dan Burn €15m Kieran Trippier €14m All values taken from Transfermarkt

During his time in the Tyneside dugout, Howe has made 17 signings in comparison to Ten Hag's 16, though the Englishman's business has been far more acute and meaningful, it seems. The prime example is England regular Kieran Trippier, whom many thought was done at the highest level. Formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, the right-back was picked up for a mere €14m and, under Howe's well-rehearsed coaching regime, has become one of the best right-backs in the league.

Similarly, the likes of Nick Pope (more on him later) and Dan Burn became staple parts of their Champions League-securing side in 2022/23, despite costing pennies in the grand scheme of the transfer market. On the back of the Saudi investment, Howe and his entourage have not been afraid to spend big, too, though the acquisitions of both Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali for €70m and €64m, respectively, have both been clever buys, despite the Italian currently being banned for betting.

Ten Hag's signings at Man Utd Player Transfer sum Ramus Hojlund €75m Mason Mount €64.2m Andre Onana €50.2m Sofyan Amrabat €9m (Loan fee) Altay Bayindir €5m Jonny Evans Free transfer Sergio Regulion Loan transfer Antony €95m Casemiro €70.65m Lisandro Martínez €57.37m Tyrell Malacia €15m Wout Weghorst €2.96m (Loan fee) Martin Dubravka €2.3m (Loan fee) Christian Eriksen Free transfer Marcel Sabitzer Loan transfer Jack Butland Loan transfer All values taken from Transfermarkt

In Manchester, however, Ten Hag has endured a trickier time getting his incomings to click for extended periods of time. The Dutchman spent a combined fee of €189.4m over the summer on Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount, though none of the trio have exactly pulled up trees at Old Trafford.

Spending €57.37m on Argentinian centre-back Lisandro Martinez, formerly of Ajax, has paid dividends, however, as he proved to be a key figure during Ten Hag's inaugural campaign at the helm. The less said about deals for Wout Weghorst, Martin Dubravka and Jack Butland, the better. Ten Hag has often been short of cash and, therefore, opted for players, such as the aforementioned trio, as cheaper, stand-in options.

Comparing Andre Onana and Nick Pope's stats

Andre Onana’s signature was secured by his former Ajax boss Ten Hag to change their defensive structure and use his ball-playing ability to provide a cool head between the posts, though much has been made of his hodgepodge start to his Old Trafford career. There have been a few big errors, most recently against Galatasaray, but how do his statistics compare to the seasoned Nick Pope, who was one of Howe's best signings?

Onana has a better save percentage (76.12% vs 73.58%) than Pope, while the Cameroonian shot stopper has also saved more penalties. In his inaugural games in England, Onana has also made more saves from inside and outside the box than Pope, bettering his scores by 0.6 and 0.4, respectively. Overall, the Magpies goalkeeper only betters his United counterpart on two metrics per 90: long pass accuracy and penalty goals conceded.

Andre Onana's 2023/24 Premier League stats compared to Nick Pope's (Per 90) Category Onana's Stats Pope's Stats Pass Accuracy % 73.84% 73.11% Long Passes Attempted 13.2 8 Long Pass Accuracy % 33.92 33.98 Saves Made 4 3 Saves Made from Inside the Box 2.6 2 Saves Made from Outside the Box 1.4 1 Save Percentage % 76.12 73.58 Penalties Saved 0.2 0 Penalty Goals Conceded 0.2 0 All statistics taken from Squawka

Comparing Lisandro Martínez and Sven Botman's stats

While Newcastle’s defence was already near on impeccable, Howe enriched his ranks with one of the most sought-after defenders in world football: Sven Botman. Impressively still waiting for his first international cap, the Dutchman arrived in the same transfer window as Martinez and many fans and pundits alike spent time debating which coup was most superior.

Across the opening 2023/24 Premier League fixtures, Botman has recorded more touches, ball recoveries, clearances and interceptions per match than Martinez, though the Argentine enjoys a better pass success rate – 93.16% compared to Botman's 92.24%. The Manchester United man also makes more tackles (1.7) than Botman (1.7), while his ability to play balls in the opposition half also shines through, registering 24.6 passes per game, in comparison to Botman’s 13.9.

Given Botman’s height advantage, the former Lille ace boasts a much higher aerial duel success rate. While Martinez wins a mere 16.67% of his in-air duels, Botman manages to come out the victor 66.67% of the time. All in all, Botman boasts the better statistics. 1-1.

Lisandro Martinez's 2023/24 Premier League stats compared to Sven Botman's (Per 90) Category Martinez's Stats Botman's Stats Touches 72.6 78.6 Ball Recoveries 4.6 6.3 Possession Lost 5.8 5.7 Pass Accuracy % 93.16 92.24 Long Pass Accuracy % 36.84 66.67 Passes Completed (Opp. Half) 24.6 13.9 Tackles Made 1.7 1.3 Fouls Conceded 0.5 0.5 Aerial Duel Success % 16.67 66.67 Ground Duel Success % 50 72.73 Clearances 2.4 3.1 Interceptions 0.5 0.9 Blocks 0.5 0.7 All statistics taken from Squawka

Comparing Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes' stats

Upon Casemiro’s arrival to Stretford, he made an unrivalled difference to Ten Hag’s side and played a key role in their first taste of silverware since winning the Europa League in 2016/17. His compatriot, Bruno Guimaraes, has not enjoyed a similar level of success – in terms of trophies, at least. That said, his influence on how Newcastle play has been somewhat remarkable with a lot of their build-up going through the central midfielder.

Since the 2023/24 campaign got underway, Guimaraes has been largely superior on their respective metrics, with the Manchester United midfielder only coming out the victor in a handful. In terms of ball retention, the former Lyon enforcer has enjoyed more touches (78.9 vs 77.7) and boasts more ball recoveries by 0.5. He also loses possession less, too.

Guimaraes’ influence further afield has been evident as well, boasting a superior shot accuracy, while creating more chances at the same time. Defensively, however, the former Real Madrid midfielder is more industrious with his tackles and blocks, though Guimaraes enjoys the better ground duel success rate (56.06 vs 43.28%). With Casemiro's numbers seemingly dropping off this season, might United look to bring in someone new soon?

Casemiro's 2023/24 Premier League stats compared to Bruno Guimaraes' (Per 90) Category Casemiro's Stats Guimaraes' Stats Touches 77.7 78.9 Ball Recoveries 6 6.5 Possession Lost 13.6 12.9 Goals 0.2 0.1 Shot Accuracy % 36.36 50 Chances Created 1 1.5 Pass Accuracy % 82.79 87.24 Long Pass Accuracy % 53.33 65.22 Through Balls Attempted 0.2 0.6 Passes Completed (Opp. Half) 27.5 28.3 Forward Passes 21.4 16 Tackles Made 3 1.9 Take-on Success % 50 74.19 Fouls Conceded 1.6 1.7 Aerial Duel Success % 54.17 54.55 Ground Duel Success % 43.28 56.06 Interceptions 0.7 0.7 Blocks 0.7 0.3 All statistics taken from Squawka

Antony vs Anthony Gordon

Many fans and pundits alike had a lot to say about Anthony Gordon’s arrival at St. James’ Park, while they also did when the Old Trafford outfit parted ways with a large sum of money for Antony. But how do their statistics compare 13 games into the 2023/24 campaign?

The former Everton winger, now in Tyneside, has been more effective in the final third, bettering Antony’s goal and assist return, as well as his shot accuracy (64.71% vs 40%). Despite shining in the Eredivisie for Ajax, the Brazil international has struggled to replicate his passing ability with a passing accuracy of 78.57%, 0 attempted through balls, which do not compare amicably to Gordon’s 85.52% and 0.3. That said, Antony is statistically better at completing passes in opposition areas per 90, as well as completing forward passes every game (21.5% vs 16.6%).

Struggling in the take-on department, too, the Manchester United man has a poor 41.18% success rate on average, while Gordon – whose record does not set the world alight – is marginally better at 51.52%. While the ground duel success rate does swing in Antony’s favour (51.72% vs 50.38%), the numbers per match indicate Gordon has been the better buy so far.

Antony's 2023/24 Premier League stats compared to Anthony Gordon's (Per 90) Category Antony's Stats Gordon's Stats Touches 57.5 47.1 Ball Recoveries 7.4 4.3 Possession Lost 14.1 11.3 Goals 0 0.5 Shot Accuracy % 40 64.71 Assists 0 0.3 Chances Created 1.7 1 Pass Accuracy % 78.57 85.52 Long Pass Accuracy % 62.5 81.25 Cross Accuracy % 11.11 25 Through Balls Attempted 0 0.3 Passes Completed (Opp. Half) 21.5 16.6 Forward Passes 7.7 5.1 Take-on Success % 41.18 51.52 Aerial Duel Success % 0 40 Ground Duel Success % 51.72 50.38 All statistics taken from Squawka

Rasmus Hojlund vs Alexander Isak

Both Ramsus Hojlund and Alexander Isak are exciting prospects for their respective sides considering their tender age – but it seems that the latter has adjusted to life in the Premier League much easier. While Hojlund enjoys 0.8 more touches per game, the Swedish forward has a much better conversion rate and shot accuracy percentage, though that should be expected given the Dane is yet to open his domestic account for the Red Devils.

The only other metric in which the 20-year-old is superior is in chances created per game (1 vs 0.7), which cannot be considered too significant. Whereas, Isak is – statistically, at least – much better when attempting take-ons, having not only completed more per match, but to a higher success rate too.

Both aerial duel and ground duel success have swung in the favour of the Newcastle man as well. Isak’s aerial duel success rate of 25% betters Hojlund’s 20.83%, while his success rate on the ground is also superior (46.15% vs 38.46%).

Rasmus Hojlund's 2023/24 Premier League stats compared to Alexander Isak's (Per 90) Category Hojlund's Stats Isak's Stats Touches 28 27.2 Possession Lost 9.2 7.5 Goals 0 1.1 Conversion Rate % 0 43.75 Shot Accuracy % 45.45 75 Assists 0 0 Chances Created 1 0.7 Pass Accuracy % 75.68 79.61 Take-ons completed (opp half) 8.5 8.5 Take-on Success % 61.54 63.16 Aerial Duel Success % 20.83 25 Ground Duel Success % 38.46 46.15 All statistics taken from Squawka

The transfer winner out of Ten Hag and Howe

There's no doubt that both managers have endured their fair share of wins and losses in respect to their transfer business, though there does seem to be a clear winner, that being: Howe. Ten Hag has been given more money to play around with and what he has got in return, in terms of performances, goals and talent is not comparable to that of Newcastle's boss. The best part of the Manchester United custodian's business has not worked out, whereas, more often than not, Howe's buys have been positive.

That said, Ten Hag's spend has amassed a Carabao Cup victory, which - incidentally - came against Howe's side in 2022/23. But if you take this term into consideration, Ten Hag's outfit have suffered and worries that his money wasn't spent efficiently are starting to grow. However, if his summer 2023 signings come good, namely Mount and Onana, there would be ample reason to award him for the better business.

The Newcastle boss has not only spent much less on big names when it comes to enriching his squad, but his process has been much more aligned to their positional needs, whereas Ten Hag has struggled to address in-squad issues, all while his ongoing injury crisis has often forced his hand into making rash transfer decisions.