Manchester United announced the signing of Mason Mount on Wednesday morning.

Mount had been at Chelsea since the age of six.

But, after Chelsea's nightmare 2022/23 campaign, Mount decided the time was right to end his 18-year association with the club and search for pastures new.

Arsenal and Liverpool were both linked with a move for the Englishman but it was United who won the race for his signature.

Mount has officially joined the club in a £60m move.

He has signed a five-year contract with the club running until June 2028. There is also an option of a further year.

The Englishman has given the famous number seven shirt, following the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mount credited Erik ten Hag for making the move.

He told the club's official website: “Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead."

Footage captured Ten Hag making his expectations for Mount very clear to him during his unveiling.

After posing for signing pictures together, Ten Hag embraced United's new arrival and told him: “I want you to be a very important player for this team.”

A beaming smile emerged on Mount's face and he replied: "Thank you very much. Cheers gaffer, thank you."

Mount then joked about putting his boots and getting out onto the training pitch. Watch the exchange below...

Why does Erik ten Hag have such high hopes for Mason Mount?

It's clear that Ten Hag is extremely excited about Mount's arrival and you can understand why.

Mount has been one of Chelsea's standout performers over the past few seasons.

A graphic made by Sky Sports shows just how important he was for Chelsea since making his debut.

He led the Blues in numerous stats in the Premier League in that time-frame, including goals (27), assists (22) and chances created (227).

He will also fill what was one of United's biggest needs this summer.

Ten Hag almost always deployed a midfield three in his opening season at the club, more often than not consisting of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and one of Fred, Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay.

Casemiro and Fernandes are one of the best players in the world at their position and irreplaceable in the team.

The same cannot be said for Fred, Eriksen and McTominay. While they have all had their moments in a red shirt, Ten Hag needed a top-class midfielder to come in and partner Casemiro and Fernandes.

He's identified Mount to just do that. He provides a much greater threat going forward while he can also help out in defence.

Mount is also capable of playing on either side of a front three if need be. Ten Hag clearly thinks Mount can be a top player for the club and he certainly has the potential to do so.

Time will tell whether he lives up to Ten Hag's expectations.