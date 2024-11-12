Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of this season when his contract expires, with new boss Ruben Amorim looking to build a youthful and exuberant squad that doesn't include the Dane, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Eriksen began the new campaign on the periphery of Erik ten Hag's ensemble, and there were even rumours that he could make a late move away from Old Trafford before the deadline in August. However, the 32-year-old has fought his way back into the side, starting five Premier League games for the Red Devils thus far.

With Amorim's tenure commencing this week, this fight-back could prove to be premature, with the former Sporting boss eager to launch a long-term project, which likely doesn't include a physically declining and ageing Eriksen, with Romano confirming that the ex-Tottenham midfielder isn't expected to be at the club next season.

Eriksen Expected to Leave United

He's not in Amorim's Plans

Signed for free in the summer of 2022, Eriksen put pen to paper on a three-year deal with United. Making over 80 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals, the Denmark international has experienced a mixed spell in Manchester, winning the FA Cup, but also playing a role in the north-west outfit finishing in their lowest position since 1990 last term.

Showing signs of life in the latter stages of Ten Hag's reign, and described as 'world class', Eriksen may have hoped to build on this minor resurgence under new manager Amorim. While GMS sources revealed a January departure isn't likely, Romano has revealed that the playmaker isn't expected to feature in the next iteration of this United team, and that he'll leave in the summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer guru said:

"He [Amorim] wants to see intensity, and so the expectation is for Manchester United to bring in fresh legs from 2025 with Ruben Amorim. But, intensity is a crucial, crucial word for what Ruben Amorim wants to build at Manchester United. For example, I don't think Christian Eriksen will continue at Manchester United under Amorim beyond this season, and this is going to be the direction at the club with the new coach."

Eriksen's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 80.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.35 Key Passes Per 90 2.13 Expected Assists Per 90 0.18

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024