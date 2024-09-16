Manchester United ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon, in a game that saw Christian Eriksen surprisingly picked to start by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Saints forward Cameron Archer saw his penalty saved by Andre Onana mid-way through the first half, before a header from Matthijs de Ligt and a neat finish from Marcus Rashford gave the travelling side a commanding lead at the interval. Jack Stephens saw red for a 'horrendous' tackle 11 minutes from time, with Alejandro Garnacho then wrapping up the points in the last minute of the encounter.

The result, helped by a steady performance from Eriksen in midfield, eases the pressure on Ten Hag, and lifts United to tenth in the league. The Dane was deployed in a double pivot next to Kobbie Mainoo, in a shock selection that 'caught us all by surprise', according to journalist Andy Mitten.

Mitten: Eriksen Starting Was a Surprise

The midfielder was hooked in the 73rd minute

Signing on a free transfer after his short-term deal with Brentford ended, Eriksen's time at United has generally coincided with a downturn in his performance levels. After a largely impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford, the Denmark international started just 12 Premier League games last season.

The 32-year-old was said to be 'unhappy' at United and was understood to be potentially on his way out of the club this summer, but has ultimately ended up remaining in Ten Hag's squad. After managing just a four-minute cameo prior to the international break, it looked as though this frustration would continue to grow, although Ten Hag opted to grant the veteran playmaker a start ahead of new signing Manuel Ugarte in the game on the south coast on Saturday lunchtime.

Although eventually replaced by Ugarte with just over 15 minutes remaining, Eriksen delivered a display that was adequate to see the FA Cup Winners claim all three points. Speaking on the Talk of the Devils Podcast, journalist Mitten expressed his shock when seeing Eriksen on the team sheet:

"I think it surprised everyone and, I think like a lot of his teammates, he struggled to get into the game, but I thought he grew into it pretty convincingly. "He made an important interception in the first half, and then he was booked. A lot of players were booked. Yellow cards seem to be given out pretty easily, but I think Eriksen helped United have more control, which was the case for most of the game, and he took the set-pieces which led to the goals as well. So, along with lots of others, I think he can be satisfied with his output, but it caught us all by surprise."

Eriksen's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 80.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.35 Key Passes Per 90 2.13 Expected Assists Per 90 0.18 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.73

United Set to Offer Youngster a New Deal

Amad has started the season well

One man who has started the season brightly in a United shirt is Amad Diallo, featuring in all four league games thus far, managing a goal and an assist. The north-west outfit are reportedly set to offer the young winger a new long-term deal, as the club's hierarchy desperately look to tie down one of their most prized assets.

The 22-year-old's current deal expires next summer, so there is an urgency amongst executives within the Manchester club to reach an agreement with the player and his representatives imminently. However, if a consensus cannot be met by Christmas, the Red Devils will offer exercise the option to extend his contract by another 12 months.

