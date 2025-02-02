Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling Haaland's father, has gone viral for his post about Arsenal following Manchester City's humbling 5-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While the Norwegian striker managed to get his name on the scoresheet following Martin Odegaard's opener, it prompted the Gunners to storm into a commanding lead.

After scoring the fourth goal of the match, Myles Lewis-Skelly appeared to mimic Haaland's iconic celebration, while Gabriel had already stirred things up earlier by celebrating right in front of the towering striker. However, while Erling kept his cool amidst the provocation as City fell to a 15-point gap behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, his father wasn't quite as composed.

Arsenal, who haven’t won a Premier League title in two decades, still find themselves six points behind the summit with a game in hand this season. The feeling was that the north London side had to be ready to capitalize if Pep Guardiola's team faltered, and Alfie-Inge Haaland took the opportunity to remind them of their persistent shortcomings in the wake of the heavy defeat.

Haaland's Dad's Tweet Goes Viral Following 5-1 Arsenal Defeat

The former Manchester City man was quick to take a swipe at Arsenal on social media

In the aftermath of the crushing defeat, the 52-year-old - who made 181 Premier League appearances during his career - took to social media to add fuel to the fire. He wrote in response to Arsenal's post:

"«This Team» that wins everything. Ehhhhh, not."

His comments seemed to take a swipe at Arsenal’s lack of silverware during the Guardiola era. The Gunners have finished as runners-up in the last two seasons, and unless Arne Slot’s Liverpool falter in the coming weeks, current projections suggest they may be destined for the same outcome once again.

Since taking charge in 2019, Mikel Arteta has delivered just one FA Cup, but right now, that likely doesn’t concern the Emirates faithful. With their team making a statement on the pitch in recent weeks, the focus remains firmly on the title race rather than past shortcomings.

In their next three league fixtures, Arsenal will take on Leicester City, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Liverpool face a tougher run, with a Merseyside derby against Everton as their game in hand, followed by clashes with Wolves and Manchester City.